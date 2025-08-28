The Montreal Victoire have added four-time Olympic gold medalist and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Caroline Ouellette as an assistant coach on a full-time basis.

Ouellette had served as an assistant coach part time the last two seasons with Montreal while she was also the co-head coach for Concordia University's women's hockey team.

She joins a Victoire coaching staff led by head coach Kori Cheverie.

Ouellette was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2023 in a career that included six world championship gold medals.

"Caroline has provided us with valuable advice from the beginning, and we are delighted to be able to count on her full-time. Her experience, both on the ice and behind the bench, is a valuable asset to our organization, as well as to our coaching staff," said Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The 46-year-old will also be behind the bench for Canada at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy in February under head coach Troy Ryan and alongside Cheverie, Britni Smith and Brad Kirkwood.

She has been an assistant coach for Canada at the Women's World Championships on six occasions, with two gold, three silver and one bronze medal. She won a national championship as an assistant coach in 2008 with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and led Concordia to two national championships in 2022 and 2024.

“I am extremely happy to continue my work with the Victoire. Danièle, Kori and the players have set a standard of excellence and I am happy to be able to contribute to it on a daily basis. We have a passionate and hard-working team and I am very much looking forward to starting our journey this season,” said Ouellette.