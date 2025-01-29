The Montreal Victoire look for a fourth straight victory this season over the Ottawa Charge as they face off tonight at Place Bell.

Watch the Victoire take on the Charge LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Montreal is coming off a 10-day break, with their last game on Jan. 19 also against the Charge, a 2-1 win at Videotron Centre in Quebec City as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

In that game, Catherine Dubois opened the scoring for Montreal late in the second period. Ottawa would tie it midway through the third on a goal from Shiann Darkangelo before Kati Tabin potted her first goal of the season that held as the game-winner.

Despite Montreal having the 3-0 season series edge over the Charge, all three games have been decided by one goal. The opening game of the season between the two teams a 4-3 shootout win in favour of the Victoire.

This game will feature the two primary goaltenders for Team Canada in Montreal’s Ann-Renée Desbiens and Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer.

Desbiens is having a strong season in net for the Victoire, going 6-1-1 in eight appearances and is tied for second in goals-against average (1.96) and fourth in save percentage (.928). The Victoire currently sit second in the PWHL standings with 23 points, second only to the Minnesota Frost’s 25.

In the Charge crease, Maschmeyer continues to be the league’s busiest goaltender with 10 appearances this season. While the Charge’s 5-6-2 record puts them fourth in the league, Maschmeyer is second among PWHL goaltenders with a .929 save percentage to go alongside a 2.22 GAA.

On a Montreal team that boasts names like Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Erin Ambrose, it’s Abby Boreen that has emerged as the team’s leading scorer with five goals and eight points in 11 games this season.

For Ottawa, forward Tereza Vanisova leads the team in points with six in 13 games with Darkangelo leading in goals with four.