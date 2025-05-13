Here we go again.

After a historic four-overtime Game 2, the Montreal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge meet again Tuesday night in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Watch Game 3 between Montreal and Ottawa LIVE on TSN1 at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Catherine Dubois levelled the series by scoring the winner 15:33 into the fourth overtime in what turned out to be the longest game in PWHL history.

The record-setting game comes just one year after the Victoire and Boston Fleet set the previous record for the longest PWHL game, which had three overtimes.

After a bit of a deep dive, Sunday night’s game between the Victoire and Charge might have been the longest professional women's hockey game ever.

On my count, the only women’s game that went longer was a 2011 Ontario University playoff game between the Queen’s Gaels and Guelph Gryphons, which went a stunning six overtimes.

Turning our focus back to tonight, the Victoire and Charge play a pivotal Game 3 this evening.

According to the odds, this series could go either way. Montreal enters the day as a small favourite to advance at -118, with Ottawa closely behind at -104.

However, Ottawa has the shorter odds to win Game 3 on FanDuel at -115 with Montreal an underdog at -104.

The total for Game 3 sits at 4.5 goals with the under priced at -120 and the over coming in at -102.

Montreal Victoire @ Ottawa Charge Odds Team Moneyline Spread Odds to Advance To win Series in 5 Games Montreal -104 +1.5 (-340) -118 +210 Ottawa -115 -1.5 (+260) -104 +320

Montreal won the season series 4-2 over Ottawa, with four of the six regular season games going under the total of 4.5.

Game 2 between the teams was just the second time in the eight meetings this season that a game hasn’t been decided in regulation. Game 3 is +270 to reach overtime.