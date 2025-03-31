MONTREAL - Ann-Renée Desbiens' status for the upcoming women’s world hockey championships remains uncertain after the Montreal Victoire placed the goaltender on long-term injured reserve.

Desbiens — Canada’s No. 1 netminder — was named to the national team roster on March 21 despite sustaining a lower-body injury March 18 against the Boston Fleet.

The 30-year-old from Clermont, Que., was placed on LTIR retroactively, keeping her out for a minimum of 21 days from March 18. In a corresponding move, the Professional Women's Hockey League team signed goaltender Tricia Deguire to a standard player agreement.

Desbiens skated in full gear for about half an hour Monday before the Victoire hit the ice for practice at Verdun Auditorium.

General manager Danièle Sauvageau said Desbiens is progressing well and being evaluated on a daily and weekly basis.

Sauvageau added that there’s still time to determine Desbiens' availability before Canada opens defence of its title April 10 versus Finland in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia.

Canada is already down regular netminder Emerance Maschmeyer, who was placed on long-term injury reserve by the Ottawa Charge after she sustained a lower-body injury in a March 11 game.

Toronto Sceptres goalie Kristen Campbell and 21-year-old Eve Gascon were the other goalies named to Canada’s roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.