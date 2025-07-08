The Montreal Victoire have re-signed forward Kaitlin Willoughby to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

Willoughby, 30, split the season between the Victoire and Toronto Sceptres. She was acquired by Montreal at the PWHL trade deadline in exchange for defender Anna Kjellbin.

In seven regular-season games with Montreal, she had one assist. In the playoffs, she had one assist in four games.

"Upon her arrival last season, Kaitlin quickly developed chemistry with our existing players, both on and off the ice. She played valuable minutes with us at the end of the season and in the playoffs, and we are confident that she will be able to give us even more over the course of a full season in a Victoire uniform," said Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Prior to the PWHL, Willoughby played one season with the CWHL's Calgary Inferno (2018-19), winning the Clarkson Cup. She also suited up in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association from 2019 to 2023.