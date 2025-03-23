LAVAL, Que. - A season-worst losing streak hasn't dampened the spirits of Montreal Victoire head coach Kori Cheverie.

The Toronto Sceptres defeated Montreal 2-1 on Sunday, handing the Victoire their season-high third straight loss. But Cheverie found solace in her team’s effort.

"The team did exactly what we asked them to do, take pucks to the net and finish at the net," she said. "We need to be able to put those pucks in the back of the net, but in terms of where the puck is going, where the bodies are going, we just need to continue on the path we're going on."

Montreal did generate many quality scoring chances against Toronto netminder Kristin Campbell, particularly in the second and third periods. The Victoire outshot the Sceptres 33-20 while registering 23 blocked shots.

But it took Montreal over 55 minutes to score. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin recorded her league-best 15th goal on the power play late in the third.

"There were rebounds that we should have put in,” said Poulin. "We had a lot of shots and traffic in front of Soupy (Campbell).

"She's a really good goalie. It's on us to bury down. This will be motivation for us in our next game."

Montreal’s narrow loss to the Sceptres was just the latest in a series of tight games that have not gone the Victoire’s way over the last month. After beginning the season 10-3-1-4, Montreal has since gone 0-3-2-2 in March.

The Victoire has failed to record a regulation win in seven games, with their last such victory coming Feb. 25 against Toronto.

"We have a good group in the room,” said Poulin. “It's part of hockey and the process.

"It won’t always be rainbows and butterflies, as they say. It’s on us to overcome adversity and roll up our sleeves together as a group.”

Montreal (10-6-3-6, 45 points) still remains atop the PWHL standings, three points ahead of Toronto (11-2-5-7). Both teams have five regular-season games remaining.

"We can't focus too much on the standings," said Poulin. "It's about taking it one game a time, focusing on Minnesota (their next opponent on Wednesday) and coming home with a win."

While Montreal isn’t keeping close tabs on the league standings, Toronto has been.

"You owe it to the league itself and just hockey in general," said Sceptres head coach Troy Ryan. "You always want to try to push for first and find ways to get in first place if you can.

"I think with that mentality, if you're not successful in reaching your goal, then maybe you end up in second. Home-ice advantage in this league would be very valuable."

IT’S CHULI’S NET NOW

Montreal turned to backup goaltender Elaine Chuli on Sunday afternoon following an injury to starting netminder Ann-Renée Desbiens on Tuesday night in Boston. Chuli made 18 saves in the losing cause, her first start since March 6, also a loss to Toronto.

"Chuli was great," said Cheverie. "She’s going to give us a chance to win every single game.

"I thought that was a good response for her from the Toronto game, then the Boston game, then now here. We were happy with what she brought to the table."

Cheverie offered no update on Desbiens’ condition, saying only it was “unlikely” her star goaltender would make the trip with the team to Minnesota for its game against the Frost.

Chuli recognizes she has big shoes to fill, but vows it's business as usual for her.

"Ann is having a great year and is a huge part of this team," said Chuli. "There’s no pressure for me, nothing changes.

"I approach it the same way every day, no matter whose name is getting called for the start."

NURSE RETURNS

The Sceptres welcomed back forward Sarah Nurse to their lineup after she was activated from long-term injured reserve before the game. She collected an assist and two shots on goal in 13 minutes 55 seconds of ice-time in her return.

The 30-year-old had missed Toronto’s last nine games with a lower-body injury sustained while representing Canada during the Rivalry Series on Feb. 6.

"I hope I didn’t stick out as much as I thought that I did," said Nurse. "I have a great group around me.

"Playing with Spoons (Spooner) and Emma (Maltais), Emma took it upon herself and said 'I’m F1 the whole game.’

"It’s nice to come to a group that is so supportive and has supported me through the entire process here. To come back as we’re heading into the last couple games of the season is definitely a good runway.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.