The Montreal Victoire have signed forward Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year deal, the club announced Tuesday.

Darkangelo had eight goals and nine assists in 29 regular-season games for the Ottawa Charge this past season. She added one goal in eight post-season contests as the Charge defeated Montreal in four games en route to the Walter Cup final in their first playoff appearance.

Ottawa later fell to eventual champion Minnesota Frost in four games.

The 31-year-old from Brighton, Mich., was traded to Ottawa from Boston in the PWHL's inaugural season.

The signing comes just over a week after Montreal lost forwards Jennifer Gardiner and Abby Boreen to PWHL Vancouver through the expansion process.

The Toronto Sceptres added depth pieces Tuesday in signing goaltender Elaine Chuli and forward Claire Dalton away from Montreal. Both were signed to one-year contracts.

Chuli served as Ann-Reneé Desbiens' backup for the last two years. The Waterford, Ont., native appeared in 11 games with 10 starts for a record of 2-2-1-6 and a .910 save percentage in 2024-25.

The 31-year-old led the PWHL in save percentage in the league's inaugural season at .949 in eight regular-season games while boasting a 6-1 record.

Dalton, from Toronto, had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 30 regular-season games for the Victoire this past season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.