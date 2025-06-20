Jade Downie-Landry is back in Montreal.

The Montreal Victoire announced the signing of the 29-year-old forward to a one-year deal on Friday.

A native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Downie-Landry previously played at Dawson College and McGill, and was a member of the Montreal Force of the Premier Hockey Federation. She spent the past two seasons with the New York Sirens.

In 2025, Downie-Landry appeared in 30 games, scoring four goals and adding two assists.

“Jade combines offensive touch with a strong physical presence," Victoire general manager Daniele Savageau said. "She has the ability to generate offense, win puck battles, and shut down opposing threats, making her dependable and a difference-maker at both ends of the ice."

In 54 career PWHL games, Downie-Landry has 12 goals and seven assists.

The Victoire also announced the signing of defender Maggie Flaherty to a one-year deal. Flaherty, 25, is coming off of back-to-back Walter Cup wins with the Minnesota Frost.