The PWHL Takeover Tour continues tonight on TSN as the Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres face off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

The Victoire were a part of the first tour date on Monday in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, where they lost to the Boston Fleet 3-2 in the shootout.

Montreal built a 2-0 lead in the game on goals from Laura Stacey and Abby Boreen, but the Fleet completed the comeback with Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel stopping three of four shots she faced in the shootout.

Montreal and Toronto have faced off against each other once so far this season, a 4-3 overtime win for the Victoire on Dec. 21. Montreal tied the game 3-3 in the third period on a goal from Lina Ljungblom before Stacey iced the game 15 seconds into OT with the winner.

Montreal and Toronto have had opposite seasons so far. The Victoire (3-2-1-1) are atop the PWHL standings with 14 points while the Sceptres (2-0-1-4) are in last place with seven points.

Montreal is in first despite having the league’s worst power play at 10.7 per cent but their penalty kill is the middle of the pack in third at 82.6 per cent. For Toronto, their power play is third at 23.5 per cent but their penalty kill has them dead last at 66.7 per cent, allowing seven power-play goals in seven games.

The PWHL Takeover Tour is hitting nine North American cities this season with Denver (Jan. 12), Quebec City (Jan. 19), Edmonton (Feb. 16), Buffalo (Feb. 23), Raleigh (March 7), Detroit (March 16) and St. Louis (March 29) next up.

In the early game on TSN, it’s a battle of two American teams with the Fleet on the road taking on the Minnesota Frost.

The Fleet are coming off the big win in Seattle against Montreal while Frost are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-0 shutout loss to the New York Sirens.

This game features the two top-scoring defenders in the league this season in Minnesota’s Claire Thompson and Boston’s Megan Keller.

Thompson, 26, has one goal and 10 points in eight games this season as a rookie. After sitting out last season while attending medical school, she was selected third overall by Minnesota in the 2024 draft.

Keller has two goals and eight points in eight games this season. In her first PWHL campaign in 2024, she had four goals and 15 points in 24 games, earning a PWHL Defender of the Year nomination.

Minnesota has taken both meetings against Boston so far this season, winning 2-1 on Dec. 4 and again on Jan. 2, a 4-3 victory.