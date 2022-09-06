The Philadelphia 76ers are signing centre Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract that includes a player option, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old Harrell split last season between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, averaging a combined 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games.

Harrell began his career with the Houston Rockets before moving on to the Los Angeles Clippers where he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Clips in 2020. He elected to join the Los Angeles Lakers the season after and was dealt to the Wizards along with Kyle Kuzma in the Russell Westbrook trade.

