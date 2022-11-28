Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football After an absolutely wild week, we head to Indiana tonight for Monday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. After a rough Sunday, I’m looking to turn the page with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday November 28th, 2022.

My FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s NFL slate was the Miami Dolphins team total over 30.5 against the Houston Texans.

The Dolphins scored 30 points in the first half.

They didn’t score a single point after that.

In terms of NFL bad beats, I was on the wrong side of a few of them on Sunday.

Michael Carter fell one catch and two yards short of the over on his receptions and receiving yards props.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a 21-yard run and finished at 52 rushing yards when I took him to stay under 49.5.

My full card for Sunday went 3-7, but we were one point, one catch and five yards away from going 7-3.

That’s the breaks when it comes to betting on the NFL.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Colts are currently a 2.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Jeff Saturday could join Jason Garrett as the only coaches over the last 30 seasons to cover in each of their first three games as head coach after taking the job midseason.

Despite the loss, @ProFootballHOF RB @EdgerrinJames knows interim HC Jeff Saturday has the qualities and intangibles to help steer the #Colts in the right direction for the rest of the season @wingoz | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/oA44ldAdsp — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 20, 2022

The total is down to 39.5.

Indianapolis games are 9-2 to the under this season.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to take Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth to go over 46.5 receiving yards.

Pat Freiermuth this season:



⚫️ highest graded offensive Steeler (75.4)

🟡 Steelers’ leading receiver (482 yards)



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/mM83L6IxU4 — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) November 26, 2022

The 2021 second round pick is coming off a game in which he finished with eight catches for 79 yards on 12 targets against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Freiermuth has 7+ targets in four straight games.

He’s posted totals of 75, 57, 36 and 79 receiving yards in those games.

Pat Freiermuth is ascending -- target shares in two games without Chase Claypool: 27% and 31% 🔥 — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) November 21, 2022

Now he gets to match up against an Indianapolis defence that is 27th in DVOA versus tight ends this season.

I bet this prop at 43.5, but I still like it up to 47.5.

Give me Pat Freiermuth over 46.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

The Best And Worst From NFL Sunday

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles put on a show on Sunday Night Football.

Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 125+ yards and pass for 125+ yards in the first half.

Jalen Hurts became the FIRST player in NFL HISTORY to record 125+ passing yards and 125+ rushing yards in a half tonight as the Eagles beat the Packers 40-33.



Eagles -6.5 💰

Over 46.5 💰



Philly is +600 to win the Super Bowl at @FanDuelCanada right now. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bFNo13b8SW — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 28, 2022

While Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers managed to make it interesting in the fourth quarter, the Eagles finished with 363 rushings yards and covered as a 6.5-point favourite in a 40-33 win.

The over 46.5 cashed in the first half of that game.

Elsewhere, the total went down to the wire as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24.

The total for that contest closed at 48.5 at FanDuel.

The Chargers went for two to win the game late.

FOR THE DUB. pic.twitter.com/gjLoqCTkMC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 28, 2022

If they failed to convert, the under would have hit.

However, the Chargers nailed the two-point conversion and won the game, pushing the total over 48.5.

The Cincinnati Bengals came out on top in a battle of two of the AFC’s best teams.

Game balls for everyone!



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/qwBuAkAHdo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 27, 2022

The Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.

Cincinnati improved to 8-1 against the spread since Week 3.

Tennessee has an identical ATS record after coming out on the wrong side of that result.

Finally, Miami covered as a 14-point favourite in a 30-15 win over the Houston Texans.

Dolphins really took the second half off against the Texans. That’s wild. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 27, 2022

Unfortunately for yours truly, the Dolphins didn’t score a single point in the second half.

You win some and you lose some, but that was an awful beat for a best bet.

Hopefully, we can get back in the win column tonight.

Wolverines Statement Win In Columbus Shakes Up College Football Playoff Picture

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines made a statement with a 45-23 win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

After their first win Columbus since 2000, the Wolverines are 12-0 for the first time since 1997, which is the year that they split the national title with Nebraska.

Michigan will meet Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines are a 15.5-point favourite against the Boilermakers at FanDuel right now.

After all that talk about Michigan’s strength of schedule, the Wolverines went 12-0, led the nation in scoring margin, finished with a top-40 SoS (per FPI) and beat the two top-10 teams they faced by more than three touchdowns apiece. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Michigan, Georgia and TCU all control their own destiny when it comes to the College Football Playoff as the remaining undefeated teams.

The Bulldogs remain the favourite to win the FBS Championship at FanDuel at -175.

The Wolverines are the second choice at +300, followed by the Horned Frogs in the No. 3 position at +1400.

🚨 No. 3 Michigan (+235 ML) upsets No. 2 Ohio State 45-23.



It's their first win in Columbus since 2000. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qvWUAd5JJQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 26, 2022

Believe it or not, Ohio State is actually tied with TCU and USC as the third choices to win the national championship at +1400.

Alabama comes in at No. 6 on that list at +3000.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the final College Football Playoff rankings shake up under the current circumstances.

Shout out to all of the Michigan fans out there, including my guy – The Big E Eric Cohen.