Pump the Brakes: Do the Bills have all the pieces in place to win it all this year?

There are only a few experiences in this world that are better than kicking off the NFL season with a winner.

Whether it’s a winning bet on FanDuel or beating Wesley Cheng in a Week 1 showdown in our TSN EDGE fantasy football league, it’s all about getting that W.

Now that all of my drafts are wrapped, I have no problem telling everybody how high I am on Justin Herbert.

I bet on him to win NFL regular season MVP at +900 at FanDuel, then took him in the 4.8 slot in our fantasy football league draft on Tuesday night.

I also don’t mind admitting that I’m higher than most on Christian Kirk, Marquise Brown, Chris Godwin, Chris Olave and Isaiah Likely, so take what you want from that when looking at potential fantasy football trade targets in the coming days.

As for tonight, I can't wait to kick off the 2022 season in studio with the TSN EDGE team.

The summer was good to us, and there isn’t a group of people that I’d rather work the opener with than our crew.

So, let’s get it started.

Here's the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday Sept. 8.

FanDuel Best Bet For The NFL Opener

Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Rams have never lost a season opener under head coach Sean McVay.

They are 5-0 in Week 1 with McVay calling the shots on the sideline.

The Rams enter tonight’s game as a top-four choice to win the Super Bowl, and 14 of the past 16 defending champions went on to win their Thursday season openers.

However, that hasn’t stopped the betting public from betting against Los Angeles, which is currently a home underdog for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

As of this morning, I’m staring at Bills -2.5 -110 at FanDuel.

That’s because Buffalo enters Week 1 as the favourite to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills are down to +600 to win it all entering tonight’s opener, in part because of how they finished last season, and in part because of a busy off-season in which they solidified one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL.

Buffalo scored 47 and 36 points in last year’s playoff games, and the expectation is that they will pick up where they left off last postseason with their 27-point team total for Thursday at FanDuel.

While Stefon Diggs remains the No. 1 wide receiver, he will likely be in tough against one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey held Diggs to an average of 52.0 yards per game in their first two matchups against one another.

With two of the best at their positions going head-to-head, I’m looking at the Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver with my FanDuel Best Bet for the season opener.

I bet Gabriel Davis to go over 57.5 receiving yards.

The last time we saw the 23-year-old, he went for eight catches, 201 yards and four touchdowns in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While I’m glad I locked in the bet when I did, I would feel confident betting the over on his player prop up to 62+ receiving yards.

MLB Thursday Best Bet

After a disappointing Tuesday in which the New York Mets lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates the Atlanta Braves failed to cover the run line against the Oakland Athletics, I went right back to those two teams for my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday.

This time they didn’t disappoint.

First up, Chris Bassitt struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run baseball as the Mets beat the Pirates 5-1.

After that, Spencer Strider struck out nine over six innings of work in a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Strider, who has led Atlanta to a win in six of his past seven starts, is now -600 to win National League Rookie of the Year at FanDuel.

Even with the NFL back, I’d love to keep it rolling with a FanDuel MLB best bet for Thursday.

The Miami Marlins will send NL Cy Young award favourite Sandy Alcantara to the mound today, which presents a unique opportunity.

The Marlins are the NL’s lowest scoring team, while Alcantara enters tonight’s start with a 2.36 ERA this season.

If Alcantara can keep the Philadelphia Phillies off the board in the first inning, then all we’ll need is Kyle Gibson to keep one of the worst offences in baseball off the board for one inning in order for the No Run In The First Inning bet to cash.

I’ll make the first inning total 0 runs -135 my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday’s MLB slate.