Morning Coffee: A football fan’s playbook for Futures Day at FanDuel

FanDuel Futures Day is finally here.

The stage is set for Week 1 of the NFL regular season and FanDuel is celebrating with more betting options than I’ve ever seen before on a sportsbook app.

If you’ve felt a little bit overwhelmed navigating all the FanDuel’s NFL markets you’re not alone.

It’s like going on a date at the Cheesecake Factory.

You’re trying to enjoy yourself, but everything looks so good, and you don’t want to get carried away ordering more than seven different options in one sitting.

We’ve all been there before.

The good news is that the TSN Betting team plans to spend the day helping you out.

If betting NFL futures on the FanDuel app was picking what to watch on Crave, we’d be the algorithm behind the scenes powering the recommendations.

We can provide information that could help make you a more informed bettor.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do to stop you from finishing last in your fantasy football league.

Below is a football fan’s guide to Futures Day at FanDuel.

This is Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 26th, 2025.

A Football Fan’s Playbook for Futures Day at FanDuel

The Baltimore Ravens are the Super Bowl favourite.

What if this is the year that Lamar Jackson gets his ring?

The Ravens have one of the most talented and complete rosters in the NFL and that sentiment is reflected by them being the favourite to win it all at +700.

While Baltimore is the Super Bowl favourite, it turns out they are not the most popular bet to win it all.

Per the FanDuel traders, the Ravens are the fourth-most popular pick to win the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills are the most popular Super Bowl bet.

The Bills spent a good chunk of time as a co-favourite to win it all along with Baltimore and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles this summer.

Buffalo and Philadelphia are both +750 to win it all.

The Detroit Lions are the second-most popular bet to win the Super Bowl at +1100.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the fifth-most popular bet to win it all at a whopping +5500.

Transparently, I was surprised that the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t among the five most popular bets to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Then again, I understand there might be Chiefs fatigue after they went to three straight Super Bowls and five of the last six overall.

In the AFC, it’s still Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore that make up the top three choices to reach the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals are the fourth choice to win the AFC Championship at +1100.

As I wrote about in Monday’s column, the Bengals might be the most boom-or-bust team in the NFL this season.

Joe Burrow is the most popular bet to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel.

At the same time, the Bengals are the most popular bet in FanDuel’s market for teams to miss the playoffs.

Burrow to win NFL regular season MVP is +600.

Cincinnati to miss the playoffs is currently +116.

Only one of those things can happen this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are the obvious favourite to win the NFC Championship at +360 at FanDuel.

The Lions are the second choice at +600.

No other team is shorter than +900 to win the NFC.

Philadelphia and Detroit are also both well represented in FanDuel’s player awards markets.

Per the FanDuel traders, Jalen Hurts is the second-most popular bet to win NFL regular season MVP at +2000.

Jackson, Allen, Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes are the obvious frontrunners and the four quarterbacks with shorter than 10-to-1 odds to win that award.

Still, bettors have been willing to roll the dice with Hurts.

Meanwhile, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been the most popular bet to win AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at FanDuel.

Gibbs to win OPOY is +1300 as the fourth choice in that market at FanDuel.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley remains the favourite at +600, followed by Ja’Marr Chase at +800 and Justin Jefferson at +1200.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been the most popular pick to win both AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year and AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Hutchinson to win DPOY is +700 as a close second choice behind Micah Parsons at +600.

He’s also the CPOY favourite at +270.

As for the AP NFL Coach of the Year award, I told you back in June that I liked Mike Vrabel at +750.

It turns out I am in the majority, as the head coach of the New England Patriots is the most popular pick to win that award at FanDuel.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is the Coach of the Year favourite at +650 and the second-most popular bet at FanDuel.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the third-most popular bet to win Coach of the Year at +2200.

As for this year’s rookie class, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter remains in the spotlight as a dual-threat that is expected to play on both sides of the football.

Hunter is the fourth choice to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +1000 and the fifth choice to win AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year at +1300.

FanDuel also has a special that allows bettors to wager on him to win both awards.

While it’s remarkable that the novelty market even exists, there are certainly better bets to make on Futures Day.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is the favourite to win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +250 at FanDuel.

New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter is the favourite to win AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at +185.

If you are a regular reader of this column, or you have read any of my Game of Throws season previews, then you know I have already locked in my fair share of NFL bets ahead of Futures Day.

However, this is a special day on the sports calendar, so I made sure to build a massive, longshot futures parlay on teams to make and miss the playoffs.

Are you ready for it?

Alright, give me the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Lions, Broncos, Packers, Steelers, and the Giants to make the playoffs.

Add the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals to miss the playoffs.

This 11-leg futures parlay can be found at +42234.

A $2 bet will pay more than $1000 if it somehow hits.

Coffee money.

The fact that we can now parlay NFL futures bets on the FanDuel app has made it that much more interesting to sort through the seemingly limitless options on the app and make up different combinations.

Whether it’s longshot parlays or straight bets, it seems like everybody is getting in on the fun at FanDuel.

Do you have a Futures Day parlay that you like a lot better than my Hail Mary long shot bet?!

What about a best bet to win the Super Bowl?

In the meantime, Happy Futures Day to all!

With the NFL regular season right around the corner, I can’t think of a better way to set the stage for the season.

Have a great day, everyone!