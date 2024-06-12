Morning Coffee: A look at early line movement for the CFL Week 2

Historically, the Boston Celtics have been nearly perfect when they lead 2-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series.

The Celtics have a 43-1 series record all-time.

Meanwhile, NBA teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals have a 31-5 series record all-time.

Despite that historical dominance, it’s interesting to note there has been some buy back on the Dallas Mavericks to win the title at FanDuel at long odds.

The Mavericks could be found as high as +640 to win the championship at FanDuel after losing the first two games of the NBA Finals in Boston.

However, that number is down to +540 this morning.

Per the FanDuel traders, 96 per cent of the bets and 95 per cent of the stakes in the NBA Finals series winner market have been on Dallas over the past 24 hours.

Apparently, a very heavy majority of FanDuel bettors expect a response from the Mavericks in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Dallas opened -1.5 for Game 3 tonight.

The Mavericks are currently -2.5 -114 at FanDuel.

With most bets on Dallas to Win Game 3 and the series, all eyes will be on the American Airlines Center for tonight’s main event.

In addition to the NBA Finals, this week’s sports menu features the Stanley Cup Finals, the US Open Championship, and the start of EURO 2024 right here on TSN.

We’ll also turn the page to Week 2 of the CFL season with one important question in mind:

Will CFL underdogs dominate again?

With just over 36 hours to go until kick-off, we’ve already seen some significant movement when it comes to one CFL line for Week 2.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 12th, 2024.

A Look At The Early Line Movement For The CFL Week 2

Week 1 of the CFL season turned out to be a dream come true for anybody who bet on the upsets at FanDuel.

CFL underdogs went 4-0 straight up in Week 1.

That Week 1 sweep included the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes upsetting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 27-12 as a +285 moneyline underdog.

A couple of nights later, the Toronto Argonauts upset the BC Lions 35-27 on Sunday Night Football to complete the sweep for the betting underdogs.

Toronto could be found as high as +300 to beat the Lions in Week 1 at FanDuel.

In between, the Calgary Stampeders opened their season with a 32-24 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied to beat the Edmonton Elks 29-21.

Calgary and Edmonton could both be found at plus-money at FanDuel.

A traditional four-leg parlay with Montreal, Calgary, Saskatchewan, and Toronto to win could be found as high as 71-to-1 odds at FanDuel in Week 1.

A $10 underdog parlay would have paid $710.

Meanwhile, the over went 3-1 in the CFL in Week 1.

Turning the page to Week 2, we’ve already seen some movement when it comes to the game lines at FanDuel.

Winnipeg opened -7.5 versus Ottawa at FanDuel.

That number has dropped a full point to Bombers -6.5.

In case you missed it, our football analyst Davis Sanchez likes Winnipeg to bounce back following a disappointing performance in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the biggest move so far this week has come over the past 24 hours with the Alouettes dropping from -6.5 to -4.5 against the Elks for Friday Night Football.

Montreal is coming off the biggest upset of Week 1, while the Elks just suffered a disappointing letdown at home versus Saskatchewan.

Still, the early sentiment is on Edmonton to cover at home.

Despite a disappointing Week 1 result, the Lions are the biggest Week 2 favourite at -8.5 for their home opener against the visiting Stampeders.

Calgary is currently +310 to pull off the upset win.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are currently -1.5 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the final Week 2 game.

A traditional four-leg parlay with all four underdogs to win outright would pay nearly 73-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

In terms of what CFL fans should have their eye on this week, Aaron Korolnek and Drew Morrison will be back with their FanDuel Best Bets for Week 2 later this week.

I’m interested to find out if they expect another big week for the underdogs in the CFL in Week 2.

As for yours truly, I’ll be back with a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday morning.

Have a great day, everyone!