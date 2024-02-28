Morning Coffee: A look at FanDuel’s NFL Draft markets ahead of scouting combine

The NFL Draft is the ultimate reality show for football fans.

That’s a Rich Eisen quote.

Now there’s somebody who knows how to steal the spotlight with words.

While the 2024 NFL Draft is still two months from now, the draft talk is set to pick up with the Scouting Combine set to take place in Indianapolis this week.

More than 300 of the best football prospects in the world will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts to enhance their NFL Draft stock.

The defensive linemen and linebackers are up first on Thursday afternoon.

Then it’s the defensive backs and tight ends on Friday.

The main event is on Saturday, when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs take the stage.

Offensive linemen test on Sunday.

While the Scouting Combine is another step in the long road to the 2024 NFL Draft, FanDuel already has markets up for each of the top three picks in the first round.

At this point, the consensus is that a quarterback will be selected in each of those top three spots.

That sentiment is reflected in FanDuel’s NFL Draft markets.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday February 28th, 2024.

A Look At FanDuel’s NFL Draft Markets Ahead Of Scouting Combine

Some of the best football prospects in the world are set to showcase their skill sets at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The favourites to go No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 overall at FanDuel will be in attendance in Indianapolis, but none of them are expected to participate in passing drills.

"There's 2 types of quarterbacks, there's artists and there's surgeons."



- Ryan Poles on the similarities between Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/aYMmPbg3Pu — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 27, 2024

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the obvious favourite to go No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft at -1600 at FanDuel.

That number represents a 94.1 per cent probability.

I'm told UNC QB Drake Maye is solely planning to do 'just physicals and interviews' at the NFL Scouting Combine here in Indianapolis, per source. pic.twitter.com/hYQYftvi1T — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 27, 2024

North Carolina QB Drake Maye is the top choice to be selected No. 2 at -135 odds at FanDuel.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the frontrunner to go No. 3 overall at +160.

"He's arguably going to be a Top 3 pick. Certainly Top 10 pick. And be somebody's franchise quarterback moving forward."@Saints @drewbrees shares his thoughts on @LSUfootball Jayden Daniels as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches in April.



"I'll never forget that win against… pic.twitter.com/jOUraNomdK — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 28, 2024

While the top quarterbacks are the favourites to be selected with each of the top three picks, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered the most likely to shake things up at the top of the NFL Draft.

Harrison is 15-to-1 to go second overall at FanDuel.

One of the best traits Marvin Harrison Jr. possesses is his ability to find the ball and adjust quickly and effectively.



The defender does a good job staying with him here, but with a back shoulder throw Harrison Jr. still makes the play.



Hopefully, he lands in a situation… pic.twitter.com/KvSyy7O33K — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) February 28, 2024

The star wide receiver is +270 to go third overall.

Harrison isn’t planning to attend the combine at all, but as the best non-quarterback on the board, there will be plenty of discussion about how early he should go this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr



Strength: Almost everything

Weakness: YAC https://t.co/Gs9iuWGi1Y — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2024

In addition to their markets for each of the top three picks, FanDuel has exclusive markets on the team that will draft Harrison and several other notable prospects.

The Arizona Cardinals, which own the fourth overall pick, are the favourite to draft Harrison at -190 odds.

The New England Patriots, which hold the No. 3 pick, are the second choice to draft Harrison at +370 odds.

The Chicago Bears (+430), Los Angeles Chargers (+2200), Washington Commanders (+3400) and the New York Giants (+4000) round out the top choices for the team that will draft Harrison.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine schedule



(Feb. 25th-March 4th): pic.twitter.com/Bn8SH6huRH — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 25, 2024

Additionally, FanDuel has exclusive markets for the team that will draft each of J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Brock Bowers.

Keep in mind, the NFL Draft is still two months away, so there is still plenty of time for FanDuel to add to an already extensive list of markets for the big event.

The countdown to the ultimate reality show for football fans has already started.