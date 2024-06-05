Morning Coffee: A look at popular FanDuel futures for the 2024 CFL Season

Zach Collaros is No. 1 on the CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list for 2024.

He’s also +650 as the second choice to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award at FanDuel.

Which CFL QB has shorter odds to win MOP?

BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. at +550.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are expected to be the class of the CFL once again as the Grey Cup favourite at +200.

The Lions are expected to be their biggest challenger as the second choice to win it all at +490.

On the eve of the 2024 CFL season, Winnipeg is -140 to win the West Division at FanDuel.

BC is the second choice at +330.

Adams and Collaros are the top two choices to win MOP.

Right behind them is Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira at +850 to win MOP.

On Tuesday night, we set the stage for the 2024 season with the CFL on TSN Betting Preview Show powered by FanDuel, the CFL Top 50 Players Show, and the 2024 Season Preview Show.

If you missed it, I’ve included a link to the shows in their entirety below.

With just over 24 hours to go until the start of the 2024 CFL season, the excitement is building for what should be another fantastic season.

Thanks to the FanDuel traders, we have a good idea of what bettors are expecting this coming year.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

A Look At Popular FanDuel Futures For The 2024 CFL Season

The Montreal Alouettes are expected to contend for the Grey Cup as the favourite to win the East Division and the third choice to win it all behind the Bombers and Lions.

However, FanDuel bettors in Ontario have a strong opinion on their ceiling for the regular season.

Per the FanDuel traders, Montreal to stay under 10.5 wins is among the five most popular win total bets for the 2024 CFL season.

Here are the five most popular win total bets at FanDuel:

Redblacks under 6.5 wins

Roughriders over 7.5 wins

Elks over 6.5 wins

Stampeders over 6.5 wins

Alouettes under 10.5 wins

While bettors are intrigued by the potential of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders to overachieved based on their regular season win totals at FanDuel, they’re fading the Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks.

Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers remain a popular pick to win the West Division with more than 70 per cent of the bests in that market.

It’s a much different story in the East Division, where the Toronto Argonauts remain the most popular pick to finish in first place as the third choice to win the division behind Montreal and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Argonauts are also the most popular pick to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel with just over 25 per cent of the bets in that market.

The Bombers, Tiger-Cats, Roughriders, and Redblacks have all accounted for at least a 10 per cent share of the bets in the Grey Cup Winner market.

In terms of season-long player props, here are the five most popular bets according to the FanDuel traders:

Jake Maier under 3925.5 passing yards

Dru Brown over 3450.5 passing yards

Vernon Adams over 4325.5 passing yards

Kenny Lawler under 1150.5 receiving yards

A.J. Ouellette under 1050.5 rushing yards

Clearly, the expectations for Adams are extremely high as the favourite to win MOP and a popular pick to throw for more than 4325.5 passing yards.

He’s also the favourite to lead the CFL in regular season passing yards at +270 at FanDuel.

Collaros is +410 to lead the CFL in passing yards.

Edmonton Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Stampeders QB Jake Maier round out the list of passers with shorter than 11-to-1 odds to lead the CFL in passing yards during the regular season.

With just over 24 hours to go until the start of the season, FanDuel still has markets up for the most rushing yards and the most receiving yards in the CFL this season.

They’ve also posted individual season-long player props for passing yards, rushing yards, and receiving yards.

The 2024 CFL season will kick off Thursday night with one of the most intriguing match-up’s of the season as the Grey Cup favourite Winnipeg will host the East Division favourite Montreal in the opener.

The Bombers are a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

That’s up from Winnipeg -6.5 this past weekend.

Do you see a bet that you love for Week 1?

What about something in the FanDuel futures market?

Find me at @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know your favourite play for the 2024 CFL season.

If you missed the CFL Betting Preview Show powered by FanDuel, you can watch the show in its entirety at TSN.ca by clicking on the link below.

We already know what FanDuel bettors are expecting for this upcoming season.

At the same time, there’s a reason why they play the games.

As a bettor and a fan of the league, I’m excited that the 2024 CFL season is finally here.