Morning Coffee: A second Rantanen trade could force major shake-up in FanDuel futures markets

Good morning, hockey fans.

We’re five hours away from the NHL trade deadline.

The Canadian winter weather has been relentless this week, but the coffee is hot, and the race for roster upgrades is on with TradeCentre 2025 live on TSN.

For those of us hardcore hockey fans, tuning in to TSN for a full day of NHL trade deadline coverage from the best talent in the industry has become an annual tradition over the last two decades.

For the casual hockey fan, the lack of blockbuster trades might make the deadline day seem a little bit overhyped.

Just don’t tell that to Dean Lombardi.

As the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, Lombardi acquired Marian Gaborik from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Matt Frattin, a second-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick.

Gaborik went on to score a team-high 14 goals in 26 playoff games, including the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in a decisive Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

The star winger’s blend of speed and scoring ability was the perfect addition to a deep LA roster that already featured Anze Kopitar, Justin Williams, Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty, and Jonathan Quick.

It was exactly the type of move that Lombardi needed to make to put the Kings over the top that postseason.

Could we see a similar type of move executed today?

Of course, it isn’t just the top line players that have the potential to provide significant roster upgrades.

Last year, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito made a deal with the Ottawa Senators to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in exchange for a third-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick.

While he didn’t have the type of top-line offensive impact that Gaborik did for the Kings, Tarasenko’s 14 points provided the Panthers with some crucial depth scoring on their way to the first Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

It obviously isn’t possible for every trade deadline day deal to have the type of impact that Gaborik had in LA.

Still, the margin for error is so slim in the postseason.

Sometimes, one or two key pieces can be the difference between a deep playoff run and going home early.

Is there a blockbuster trade to be made before today’s 3 PM ET deadline that could lead to a legitimate shake up in FanDuel’s NHL futures markets?

According to our TSN Hockey insiders, there is at least one star player with the potential to be traded that could completely change the complexion of the playoffs.

If it happens, the impact of the deal won’t be limited to the teams that are involved in the actual trade.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 7th, 2025.

A Second Rantanen Trade Could Force Major Shake-Up In FanDuel Futures Markets

“There are not many trades in a year that are bigger than Mikko Rantanen changing teams”.

Nobody raised an eyebrow at that quote from Carolina Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky back in January.

The Hurricanes had just completed a blockbuster deal to acquire Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade that featured Martin Necas heading the other way.

Rantanen seemed like a fantastic fit in Carolina.

Fast-forward a few weeks later, and suddenly there might not be many trades in a year that are bigger than Rantanen changing teams… twice.

That’s a realistic possibility after Tulsky and the Hurricanes failed to sign Rantanen to a long-term contract extension.

It’s decision day in Carolina.

Do the Hurricanes go with Option A and roll the dice, keep Rantanen, and trust that he can help them finally get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup this season?

Or are they compelled to take Option B and go with the best available trade offer to avoid potentially falling short of their goal this postseason and then watching Rantanen walk?

According to our TSN Hockey insiders, Option B is very much in play right now.

The ramifications of another Rantanen trade would be significant.

24 hours ago, the Hurricanes were co-favourites to win the Stanley Cup along with the Florida Panthers at +600.

As of this morning, Carolina’s odds have ticked up to +650 as the second choice to win it all along with the favourite to win the Western Conference in the Edmonton Oilers.

If the Hurricanes move Rantanen, it opens the door even further for an Eastern Conference playoff picture that I already considered wide open when I recommended a play on the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup at +1400 odds.

Tampa Bay is down to +1200 as the eighth choice to win the Stanley Cup after the additions of Yannni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstand via trade with the Seattle Kraken.

It’s easy to forget how dominant the Lightning were prior to last year’s playoffs, but I believe they have they have the talent and depth to compete with any team in the Eastern Conference this postseason.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference is an absolute gauntlet with the Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets in the mix.

Edmonton is the favourite to win the West at +320, followed by Dallas at +330 and Colorado at +340.

The Avalanche solidified their second centre position with the addition of Brock Nelson late last night.

They also kept Nelson away from the rival Jets.

Per the FanDuel traders, there are over four times as many bets on Winnipeg to win the Western Conference versus any other team.

Still, the Jets went from +600 to +750 to win the Western Conference overnight after missing out on Nelson.

Winnipeg’s odds to win the Stanley Cup also lengthened from +1300 to +1500 as the ninth choice to win it all.

Can the Jets make the type of move that will convince the FanDuel traders that they deserve to be higher than the fifth choice to win the Western Conference?

Considering their rivals in the West are among the teams reportedly in the mix for Rantanen, it’s safe to say at this point that it’s more likely Winnipeg’s odds in those notable FanDuel futures markets get longer than shorter.

With several big names still on the trade block heading into the final hours before the deadline, TradeCentre is must-watch television for hockey fans right now.

One Rantanen trade would have been the biggest deal of the year in the NHL.

The potential for a second Rantanen trade makes TradeCentre 2025 on TSN must-watch television over the next few hours.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday Night

In case you missed it, the bets published in Morning Coffee went 3-0 for +3 units on Thursday.

Turning the page this morning, it’s time to lock in one more play for Friday night as we try to finish the week off on a high note.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Jack Eichel to record 1+ point and the Golden Knights to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at -115 odd.

The Penguins are expected to be sellers at the deadline and after a long day of wondering whether they will be traded, I’m not convinced Pittsburgh will be able to keep up with Vegas for 60 minutes on the road.

Eichel is coming off back-to-back multi-point performances in wins over the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs to push his point total to 74 in 60 games this season.

All I need is Eichel to record one point in a Golden Knights regulation win for the FanDuel Best Bet to cash tonight.

Hopefully, that’s how we cap off NHL trade deadline day.

Have a great weekend, everyone!