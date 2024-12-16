Morning Coffee: Allen, Bills rewriting the NFL record books with epic run

Josh Allen was the obvious betting favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel entering Week 14.

If there was every any doubt about that sentiment, it’s completely gone now.

As if his MVP resume wasn’t impressive enough, Allen just delivered one of the most remarkable two-game stretches in NFL history.

Allen averaged 352.0 passing yards, 2.5 TD passes, 75.0 rushing yards, and 2.5 TD runs with zero turnovers in those two games.

Those numbers added up to the highest combined fantasy football league point total over a two-game span in NFL history.

It’s also the first time in NFL history that any player has thrown at least two touchdown passes and run for at least two touchdowns in consecutive games.

That remarkable run was enough for Allen to solidify his status as the betting favourite to win NFL MVP.

With a statement win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are now the favourite to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history this season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday December 16th, 2024.

Josh Allen, Bills Rewriting The NFL Record Books With Epic Run

The Lions entered Week 15 as the Super Bowl favourite after stringing together a franchise-record 11 consecutive victories on their way to a league-best 12-1 record.

Detroit closed as a 2.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game.

It didn’t take long for the live number to swing in favour of the Bills.

Allen led Buffalo to back-to-back touchdown scoring drives on their first two possessions of the game.

The Bills never led by fewer than seven points after that.

The teams combined for a season-high 1080 total yards.

They also put up a season-high 90 points, soaring over the closing total after it was bet up from 51.5 to 54.5 at FanDuel throughout the week.

With upwards of 90 per cent of the wagers on the over, it was a great week for most bettors that played the total.

Buffalo became just the fourth team in NFL history to score six or more offensive touchdowns without a single turnover in back-to-back games.

The Bills have also scored 30 or more points in eight straight games to match the longest single-season streak in NFL history.

They can break the record as a 14.5-point favourite when they host the New England Patriots this Sunday.

FanDuel cut Buffalo’s odds to win the Super Bowl from +650 to +420 after the statement win in Detroit.

The Lions’ odds to win it all ticked up from +280 to +450.

With two games remaining against the Patriots that bookmark another against the New York Jets, the Bills will be the betting favourite in each of their final three games as they attempt to keep the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

It's more likely than not that Buffalo wins out and finishes with a 14-3 record.

Whether or not that will be enough to catch the 13-1 Chiefs for the AFC’s top seed is to be determined.

At the very least, the Bills should be able to finish with the second-best record in the conference.

That will likely mean that Buffalo enters the postseason as the favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

Once they get to the playoffs, all eyes will be on their MVP quarterback Allen to see what he has in store to cap off the best season of his seven-year NFL career.

As it stands, no quarterback in the league has been better than the Bills franchise QB this season.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

In case you missed it, my NFL and NBA bets went a combined 8-2 this weekend with three wagers pending heading into Monday Night Football:

Parlay: Commanders ML | Ravens ML | Vikings ML (-120)

SGP: Addison 40+ receiving | Vikings ML (-110)

SGP: Addison 25+ receiving | Hockenson 25+ receiving | Vikings ML (+105)

As you can see, I’m heavily invested in a Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears.

Minnesota is 9-0 straight up against opponents with a losing record this season.

The Bears haven’t won a single road game to date.

Hopefully, Chicago doesn’t pull off the biggest upset of the week tonight and we go 3-0 with those best bets.

This morning, I’ll add one more play to that list.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Drake London 50+ receiving yards, Darnell Mooney 25+ receiving yards, and Brock Bowers 25+ receiving yards at +100 odds.

Enjoy the games, everyone!