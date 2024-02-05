Morning Coffee: An early look at Canada’s 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel

The FIFA World Cup is coming to North America in 2026.

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vancouver will host seven games.

Toronto will host six games.

That list of 13 games will include three opening-round games the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team will play on their home soil.

Canada will play its opener at BMO Field.

After that, the Canadian men will move to B.C. Place Stadium for their final two group stage matches.

A lot can change over the next two years leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One thing that likely won’t change is the fact that Canada will have to defy the odds to make a serious run in the tournament.

An Early Look At Canada’s 2026 World Cup Odds At FanDuel

Canada is 85-to-1 to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As it stands, 19 countries currently have shorter odds to win the tournament at FanDuel this morning.

While a lot can change over the next two years, there are a few things that we can bank on.

Early 2026 World Cup odds are here ✍️ pic.twitter.com/qH3rUNCUHD — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 4, 2024

France, Brazil, England, Argentina, Germany, and Spain will remain the top choices to win the tournament.

Tournament co-hosts the United States and Mexico will follow as part of a second tier of contenders that aren’t considered among the favourites but still have a strong chance to advance to the elimination stage.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Canadian men will be focused on securing their first World Cup win ever on home soil in June of 2026.

Canada will be hosting 13 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here’s a breakdown of the matches! pic.twitter.com/eLKH3b8aKE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 4, 2024

The Canadian men lost all three of their matches at both the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

We’ll get a much better idea of Canada’s chances two years from now once we learn who they will face in the group stage matches and get a better idea of the squad’s form heading into the tournament.

One more important detail on World Cup schedule...If Canada wins its group, it will stay in Vancouver for the round of 32 game. And if it wins that game, it would also play the Round of 16 game in Van. So there is at least potential for 5 Canadian games in Canada, 4 in… — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) February 4, 2024

We still have a long road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Based on the number of text messages I received asking about Canada’s chances following Sunday’s World Cup Schedule Show on TSN, there’s already a ton of excitement in anticipation of soccer’s biggest tournament coming to Canada in 2026.

76ers Continue To Struggle Without Embiid

Two weeks ago, Joel Embiid was the favourite to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel, and the Philadelphia 76ers were being talked about as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Then Embiid suffered a meniscus injury that will require surgery and keep him out indefinitely.

Suddenly, Philly’s outlook is much different.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

The 76ers are 4-10 straight up when Embiid does not play, including a 15-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Next up, Philadelphia will host the Dallas Mavericks tonight in a game that you can watch on TSN.

Sixers fans thinking about Joel Embiid's 2023-2024 season before the injury pic.twitter.com/q6pjlnBha1 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 5, 2024

Embiid’s injury is another reminder of how quickly an organization’s outlook could change.

That brings me to another thought I had over the weekend.

Matthews An Obvious Favourite To Win The Rocket

The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to pick up from where they left off before the NHL All-Star Weekend as they try to secure a fourth straight win tonight against the New York Islanders.

While many Maple Leafs fans are focused on the NHL trade deadline, the one thing that stands out to me is the fact that it seems like Auston Matthews’ remarkable scoring pace is being taken for granted.

AUSTON MATTHEWS IS YOUR 2024 NHL ALL-STAR MVP!⭐️ pic.twitter.com/sDEgdjvmO5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 3, 2024

Matthews leads the NHL with 40 goals in 46 games.

He’s averaged 0.87 goals per game this season, which would top his 2021-22 average of 0.82 goals per game.

Over the past 30 days, he’s averaged 0.91 goals per game.

You heard it here first.



Auston Matthews (@AM34) reveals the key to scoring so many goals. 🤷‍♂️🎤 #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/VUyzZqi0IV — NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2024

Matthews is currently -250 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at FanDuel.

He’s the favourite to lead the NHL in goals scored in the month of February at +950 odds.

With Matthews performing at an elite level, it seems strange to me that Leafs fans are talking about the franchise selling at the trade deadline and turning their attention to next season.

Auston Matthews is on pace to be the first player to hit the 70-goal mark in over 30 years! Will he do it?@MeghanChayka has more: https://t.co/0SN84nWPPi pic.twitter.com/yhK0LaKLYB — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 24, 2024

Maybe this team isn’t a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

However, the fact some fans don’t believe that Toronto can win it all in a year in which Matthews is lighting up the league at the rate that he has should be cause for pause for Maple Leafs’ fans that don’t believe this team needs to shake things up.

1967 Maple Leafs recall historic Cup run ahead of All-Star honor ⤵️https://t.co/cmURmvepyh — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 1, 2024

Toronto is currently +1400 to win it all at FanDuel.

Only seven NHL teams have shorter odds right now.

The biggest mistake the organization could make is taking Matthews’ brilliance for granted.

Matthews is performing at an elite level right now.

The Maple Leafs absolutely must find a way to take advantage of this window and contend for a Stanley Cup.