Morning Coffee: Argos a popular pick to repeat as Grey Cup champions at FanDuel

The defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts are the favourite to win it all again this year at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are right behind them as they attempt to continue their remarkable run of five straight trips to the championship game.

Considering the success both teams have had in recent years, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Argonauts and Blue Bombers are the most popular picks to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel once again entering the 2025 CFL season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday June 3rd, 2025.

Argos A Popular Pick To Repeat As Grey Cup Champions At FanDuel

Three Super Bowl rings in four years were enough to make the New England Patriots the gold standard in the NFL in the early 2000s.

25 years later, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to pull off the same feat as they try for their third ring in four years this upcoming NFL season.

Tom Brady’s Patriots and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs both got the respect they deserved in betting markets as perennial Super Bowl contenders.

Unlike in the NFL, where different teams have dominated in different eras, two CFL teams have emerged as the league’s perennial contenders at the exact same time.

The Argonauts are the defending Grey Cup champions and winners of two of the last three championships.

Toronto has been a consistent Grey Cup contender in recent years, with the lone blemish being the 2023 season, when the Argos unravelled as the favourite in a 38-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final.

Then there’s the Blue Bombers, which have made it to the Grey Cup in five straight seasons dating back to 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled).

It isn’t often that a team is searching for redemption after reaching the championship game in its respective sport five seasons in a row.

However, that is the case for Winnipeg, which is looking for its first Grey Cup win since 2021 after losing three in a row, including two to Toronto.

The Argonauts are the Grey Cup favourite at +340.

The Bombers are a close second choice at +400.

Per the FanDuel traders, Toronto has been the most popular bet to win it all again in 2025, accounting for 25 per cent of the bets in the Grey Cup winner market.

Winnipeg is once again a close second in that market with 21 per cent of the bets to win the Grey Cup.

Which CFL teams are considered the most likely to stop the Argonauts and Bombers from winning it all?

According to the odds in FanDuel’s Grey Cup winner market, the Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Ottawa Redblacks should all be in the mix.

Montreal is the third choice to win the Grey Cup at +460.

Saskatchewan is right behind them at +600 to win the Grey Cup, followed closely by Ottawa at +650.

It’s interesting to note that none of those three teams is among the three most popular picks to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Per the FanDuel traders, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been the third-most popular pick to win the Grey Cup at +1000 odds, accounting for 12 per cent of the bets.

Only the Edmonton Elks (+2200) and Calgary Stampeders (+2200) have longer odds to win it all this season.

Can the Tiger-Cats stun the football world and go from worst in the East Division to a Grey Cup title in one year?

Apparently, the FanDuel bettors aren’t the only ones that think Hamilton to win the Grey Cup at 10-to-1 odds is good value.

