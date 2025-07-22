Morning Coffee: Blue Jays AL East odds on the move, WNBA record watch, and a 3M Open longshot
Perhaps there is no better way to summarize how difficult it is to wager on golf than what I am about to show you.
Scottie Scheffler is playing golf at a level we haven’t quite seen since Tiger Woods in the early 2000s. Don’t take my word for it, just ask the fine folks at DataGolf.
Scheffler has won four times this season, including two majors with the PGA and Open Championship.
And yet, according to Rick Gahmen, if you bet $100 on Scheffler to win every time he’s teed it up in 2025 you’d be up a mere $185.
Meanwhile, if you deployed the same strategy with Brian Campbell, who has just two top 10s on the season that both happen to be wins, you’d be up more than $48,000.
Sure, Scottie is dominating in ways we never thought we’d see again, but the Campbells of the world are a reminder that if you dig deep enough (and throw enough darts), you just might stumble into your own longshot winner.
I might have found my own on Campbell for this week’s 3M Open, and I’ll share with you all who that is at the end of the column, but first, a look at the Blue Jays and some WNBA storylines to follow entering a busy Tuesday night.
This is Morning Coffee for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Blue Jays favourites to win AL East after win over Yankees
Here we go again.
Less than three weeks after sweeping a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees for the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Blue Jays are at it again.
Toronto beat New York 4-1 Monday night, picking up their fifth straight win over the Yankees and moving four games clear of them in the standings.
Toronto entered the three-game set against the Yankees at +130 to win the AL East, but after extending the lead Monday night, Toronto now sits as a -115 favourite on FanDuel.
With so much baseball left this season, 62 games to be exact, there is still plenty of time for the Yankees to make up ground, but these next two games feel very important.
Following this three-game series, Toronto and New York will meet just once more this season – another three-game set in New York in early September – in what could be a series to decide the winner of the division.
Toronto is currently 7.5 games ahead of a wild-card spot and is -1600 to make the playoffs, a number that comes with an implied probability of 94.12 per cent.
In other baseball news, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani allowed a leadoff home run against the Minnesota Twins Monday night, only to follow it up in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run to give the Dodgers a lead they wouldn’t give up for the rest of the game.
Ohtani has now pitched six times this season, with last night’s total of 46 pitches being the most he’s thrown all year.
Ohtani struck out three batters Monday, going under his total of 3.5 for the night and moving the under on his strikeouts prop to 5-1 in 2025.
Expect that record to level out as his pitch count ramps up moving forward.
Bueckers and Reese put streaks on the line in Tuesday night return to WNBA action
Blink and you’ll miss it.
The WNBA’s All-Star break has come and gone, and the unofficial start to the second half of the season gets going Tuesday night on TSN.
You can watch the Indiana Fever take on the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN1, but the two big storylines entering Tuesday are about Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.
Bueckers enters a game against the Seattle Storm with a streak of 18 straight games of 10 or more points to start her WNBA career.
Paige sits 15 games shy of tying A’ja Wilson for the longest record in league history. She is -1600 to score 10 points against Seattle.
On FanDuel, Bueckers has been priced at -135 to extend the streak to at least 25 games, +160 to reach 30 or more games and is +220 to tie the record.
In her first meeting against the Storm, the rookie had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago Sky forward Reese has made breaking records one of her calling cards as a pro, and if she keeps up her current rate of double-doubles, she’ll break another.
Reese enters Tuesday with a double-double in nine straight games, six shy of the league record.
Angel has been priced at +250 on FanDuel to tie the record and is +340 to break it by reaching 16 games.
Tonight, Reese draws a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx and is -240 to log a double-double.
Reese has played against the Lynx in three of the games during this streak and has had a double-double against Minnesota in every game she’s played against them in her career.
A 350-1 longshot for 3M Open
Yesterday I gave you my first click of Matt McCarty at 90-1 to win the 3M Open. Today I’m looking even further down the board.
Gordon Sargent can be found on FanDuel at 350-1 in the outright market this week.
One year ago, Sargent was one of the hottest names in the world of young golfers and seemed destined to be an impactful player on the PGA Tour.
However, a horrible season in college has tempered expectations for the 22-year-old, and I now think the pendulum has swung too far and I’m ready to buy low.
Sargent has made four starts since turning professional at the Canadian Open, missing the cut in Canada, but has made three straight, posting a career-best T24 in his most recent start.
On his way to tying for 24th at the ISCO Championship, Sargent gained 1.962 strokes off the tee, something that should be a strength for him moving forward, and has been better than the field average in putting all four times he’s played in a PGA Tour event this year.
I’ll nibble at 350-1 outright and +750 (including ties) on Sargent to Top 20 this week on the hopes of him driving it well and continuing to make putts.
In a field with not many proven winners, why can’t someone like Sargent put it all together and contend in a PGA Tour event for the first time in his life? He certainly has the game for it; it’s just time to put it all together.
