Morning Coffee: Blue Jays hit 70 wins for best start since 1992

The Toronto Blue Jays just hit 70 wins in 120 games.

I won’t tell you this is a team of destiny, but the last time this franchise reached 70 wins in its first 120 games it set the stage for Toronto’s first World Series Championship.

Not bad at all when you consider that this year’s Blue Jays had the longest odds to win the AL East of all five teams in the division on MLB Opening Day.

It’s August 13th and Toronto is 4.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox for first place in the division with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

FanDuel has Canada’s baseball team at -280 to win the AL East – a 74.4 per cent implied probability.

Sure, it seem a little bit premature to start running old World Series flashbacks in Sportscentre, but I’m not afraid to admit that lately I’ve been wondering where I left my 1992 World Series VHS tape.

Hey mom, when you have a second, could you check in your basement for me?

There’s a treasure chest down there somewhere with some absolute gems like D2: The Mighty Ducks, Angels in the Outfield and 3 Ninjas Kick Back.

The 1992 World Series VHS tape must be in there too.

As for this year’s team, the Blue Jays are back in action tonight as a -132 favourite against the Chicago Cubs.

Momentum can make or break a team’s position in the standings, and the Cubs are the perfect example of exactly that as they’ve gone from one of the hottest teams in baseball to one of the coldest after dropping six of their last nine games.

They’ve somehow averaged barely over one run per game over their last six losses.

Meanwhile, the focus in Toronto has been on chasing a division title, but it’s also worth highlighting the Blue Jays are now 1.5 games up on the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League.

A lot can change over the next seven weeks, but wouldn’t it be remarkable if Toronto entered the postseason with the AL’s best record?

Is the Blue Jays to win the World Series worth a sprinkle at +1100 at FanDuel?

Coffee money.

Most of us can agree that the AL is wide open on paper.

Anybody who could identify which team will ultimately go on to win the AL pennant will end up getting pretty good value if they bet it at FanDuel right now.

I’ve circled a few teams that are worth consideration.

This is Morning Coffee for Wednesday August 13th, 2025.

Blue Jays Hit 70 Wins Fastest Since 1992

The Blue Jays own the AL’s best record at 70-50.

However, they’re still the third choice to represent the American League in this year’s World Series.

Can you guess the two teams with shorter odds?

Hashtag Tridents Up!

The Seattle Mariners are the favourite at +390.

The Tigers are the second choice at +400.

Then it’s Toronto at +420 to win the AL pennant.

The Mariners are the AL’s hottest team with eight straight wins – the second-longest active streak in the majors.

Last night’s Seattle win coupled with a loss by the Houston Astros opened the door for the Mariners to move into a tie for first place in the NL West.

Considering the upgrades they made at the trade deadline, I don’t think the Mariners will slow down.

Seattle hasn’t won a division title since 2001, but they’re the favourite to win the NL West at -130 at FanDuel.

Houston is a close second choice at +105.

I like the Mariners to stay hot and ultimately go on to win the NL West as a FanDuel Best Bet at -130.

I’ll also jump on Seattle to win the AL pennant at +380.

Do you think the Blue Jays to win the AL pennant is a better bet?

Find me @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know which team you think wins the AL pennant.

While Detroit, Toronto, and Houston are all more than capable, the Mariners stand out as the most complete team to me on paper.

If I had to hedge that bet, I’d likely go Houston at +480.

That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see the Blue Jays win the World Series.

It’s just that I’ve already watched that happen at least 500 times on VHS growing up and I genuinely believe the Mariners are the more complete team.

As for the National League, it’s been the Los Angeles Dodgers and then everybody else since the start.

Shohei Ohtani has hit a home run in four straight games.

The obvious NL MVP is just two back of Cal Raleigh for the MLB home runs lead with 43 this season.

As if that’s not impressive enough, he’ll pitch against his former team tonight as the Dodgers look to avoid the three-game series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.

In case you missed it, I locked in Ohtani to lead the majors in home runs at +290 during GamePlay on TSN1050 on Tuesday afternoon.

While I’m still on the Dodgers to win the World Series, the Milwaukee Brewers have emerged as the hottest team in baseball and it’s been fun to watch.

Paul Skenes entered Tuesday’s start versus Milwaukee with a 1.94 ERA.

The Brewers tagged him for four earned runs in just four innings of work in a 14-0 win to extend their MLB-best win streak to 11 in a row.

Skenes has posted a 1.75 ERA against every opponent other than Milwaukee this season.

His ERA in two starts against the Brewers is 5.79.

Milwaukee improved to 26-4 over its last 30 games.

That’s the best 30-game span in franchise history and the best stretch by any team in baseball since 2023.

The Brewers are the third choice to win the NL pennant at +490 behind the Dodgers (+180) and the Philadelphia Phillies (+330).

They’re also the fourth choice to win the World Series at +1000.

Is Milwaukee to win the World Series worth a play?

I’m sticking with the Dodgers as the team that wins the National League, but the Brewers might turn out to be their biggest threat on that side of the bracket.

At the very least, they’ve been the most profitable team to back in baseball for more than a month now.

Have a great day, everyone!