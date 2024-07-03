Morning Coffee: Bombers fans hope this CFL futures bet will not cash in Week 5

The Summer of Soccer on TSN has not disappointed.

Tonight, we’ll get a brief pause with a rare day off ahead of the quarterfinals at both the Copa America and at Euro 2024.

If you’re looking for a football fix, you can still check out Toronto FC’s game against Orlando City on TSN4.

You can also catch the action from Wimbledon Day 3 with comprehensive tennis coverage across the network.

Meanwhile, we are just over 24 hours away from the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts kicking off Week 5 in the CFL on Thursday Night Football.

In case you missed it, our guy Drew Morrison has gone a remarkable 10-1 with his CFL game picks in his 3rd and 1 column through the first four weeks of the season.

If you’re considering betting on the CFL Week 5 games at FanDuel, be sure to check out his column on Thursday morning beforehand.

In the meantime, I can tell you that the Riders have been one of the league’s biggest surprises with a 3-0 record both straight up and against the spread this season.

In terms of Grey Cup futures, Saskatchewan’s odds to win it all have been cut from +1100 to +500 at FanDuel.

Only the Montreal Alouettes (+280) and BC Lions (+290) have shorter odds to win the Grey Cup this morning.

Trevor Harris was placed on the six-game injured list this week, so Shea Patterson will start for the Riders against Toronto on Thursday night.

That switch at quarterback didn’t stop our football analyst Davis Sanchez from locking in Saskatchewan +3.5 as his Early Lean for Week 5.

While the Riders have exceeded expectations early this season, it’s one of their West Division rivals that has been the biggest surprise so far this season.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024.

Bombers Fans Hope This CFL Futures Bet Will Not Cash In Week 5

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers entered Week 1 of the 2024 CFL season as the Grey Cup favourite at FanDuel.

After a shocking 0-4 start, their odds to win it all have more than quadrupled.

Winnipeg has dropped from +250 as the favourite to +850 as the fifth choice to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Bombers entered this season with the highest regular season win total over/under in the CFL at 12.5 wins.

With a loss this week, anybody who bet Winnipeg to finish with under 12.5 wins will cash that wager.

The Bombers have been the betting favourite in each of their first four losses this season.

However, Winnipeg is one of three teams still looking for their first win of the season entering Week 5.

The Bombers, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks are a combined 0-12 this season.

Despite an injury to quarterback Zach Collaros, Winnipeg opened as a favourite again for a home game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday Night Football.

The Bombers are currently -2.5 at FanDuel.

CFL favourites are 8-8 straight up entering Week 5.

However, it’s notable that Winnipeg is 0-4 as a favourite, while the rest of the league has gone a combined 8-4.

The Bombers have already lost as many games as they did all last season, and now they could be without their starting quarterback for one or more games.

How will Winnipeg respond to its worst start in more than a decade?

Chris Streveler had his team on the cusp of a win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 4 before the former Bomber Demerio Houston’s interception in his own end zone took away a chance at a potential game-winning score.

That pick set up a 52-yard game-winning field goal from Stampeders’ kicker Rene Paredes in overtime.

This week, Winnipeg will face another former Bomber in Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown.

Brown spent three seasons with the Bombers from 2021-2023.

A win this week would certainly take some of the pressure off Winnipeg following an awful start.

The outlook will be very different if the Bombers lose and fall to 0-5 as a betting favourite this season.

Sure, anybody who bet Winnipeg under 12.5 regular season wins at FanDuel would have expected some regression from them this season.

At the same time, even the biggest Bombers pessimist wouldn’t have expected Winnipeg under 12.5 wins to have a chance to cash as early as Week 5.

A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For Wednesday

It’s been a great start to July with a pair of SGP+ winners on back-to-back days to kick off the month.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have been integral to that success.

While I’m tempted to continue to ride the hot hand, I’m going to go in a different direction with my FanDuel Best Bet.

On Monday night, we launched the FanDuel MLB RBI Challenge in Sportscentre.

It was a good start as the SC picks went 2-for-3.

Looking ahead to picks for tonight’s game, I circled one match-up between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies that stood out big time on paper.

Christian Yelich has hit .417 with five RBI in 12 at-bats in his career versus Dakota Hudson.

Yelich is 5-for-10 from the plate through the first two games of that series.

Tonight, he’ll face Hudson at Coors Field in a game that features the highest total on the board at 11.

A Same Game Parlay with Yelich to record a hit and Milwaukee to win tonight can be found at -126 odds at FanDuel this morning.

I’m going to bank on Yelich and the Brewers to stay hot and lock in that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday’s MLB slate.