The New York Jets have reached a defining crossroads.

Following a narrow division loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the Jets sit at 2-4 on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in.

New York is one of three AFC teams with a losing record that are currently shorter than +200 to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

On Tuesday morning, their odds to reach the postseason were trimmed just a little bit following the addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams joins a solid cast of offensive playmakers that already features Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams and Ty Conklin.

Coming off one of his better performances of the season, it will be on Aaron Rodgers to capitalize on an improved supporting cast when the Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

New York’s odds to make the playoffs were cut from +160 to +136 at FanDuel following the acquisition of Adams.

The spread for Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh flipped from Steelers -1.5 to Jets -1.5.

New York is still considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

However, this roster very clearly has the talent to contend for a playoff spot in the AFC.

With a key match-up versus Pittsburgh coming up on Sunday, all eyes will be on Rodgers and the Jets to see if they can turn their season around in the coming weeks.

A win over the Steelers on Sunday would certainly provide a critical boost to their playoff chances.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday October 16th, 2024.

Jets, Bills Upgrade With Trades For Star Receivers

Nobody will make excuses for New York’s 2-4 start to the season.

At the same time, I’m not willing to completely write off the Jets while they are healthy.

For as ugly as things have looked at times throughout the first six weeks, it’s important to keep in mind that New York’s previous three losses have all been by one score.

It’s also important to keep in mind that three of their four losses have come against some impressive competition in the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and the Bills.

I’ll judge the Jets based on what they do from here.

On the heels of three straight losses, Rodgers and company will travel to Pittsburgh for a key AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers are currently -144 to make the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

Considering how dominant the Baltimore Ravens have looked in recent weeks, there’s a good chance that Pittsburgh will be one of the teams that New York will need to chase down for an AFC Wild Card spot this year.

If the Jets lose to the Steelers on Sunday, their playoff odds will take another significant hit.

What about if they find a way to win on Sunday night?

New York’s upcoming schedule features games at Pittsburgh, at New England, home against Houston, at Arizona, then home against Indianapolis before a bye in Week 12.

If the Jets find a way to beat the Steelers, there’s a very realistic scenario in which they are 6-5 or 5-6 at the bye.

After that, New York will host Seattle, then visit Miami and Jacksonville in back-to-back weeks.

While we know he wants to play again, we still don’t know when Tua Tagovailoa will be back for the Dolphins.

Can the Jets go 3-0 against the Seahawks, Dolphins, and the Jaguars?

What about their final stretch of the season when they host the Los Angeles Rams, visit Buffalo, then host the Dolphins in their season finale in Week 18?

Nobody is going to crown the Jets after the Adams trade.

At the same time, a win over the Steelers on Sunday night would provide a massive boost to New York’s chances to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Jets aren’t the only AFC East team that upgraded their wide receiver room on Tuesday.

Desperate for help at the position, the Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper will immediately step in as the WR1 in Buffalo.

In addition to providing Josh Allen with a legitimate No. 1 threat that can win on his own, Cooper’s arrival will lead to better match-ups for Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, and the other offensive playmakers featured in the Bills offence.

Buffalo’s odds to win the AFC East at FanDuel were cut from -340 to -390 following the acquisition of Cooper.

The Bills are currently an 8.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo opened a two-game lead over New York for first place in the AFC East with a win on Monday night.

The Bills have reached a very manageable stretch in their schedule with games against the Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins, and Colts over the next four weeks.

A win over Tennessee combined with a Jets loss in Pittsburgh would create even more separation for Buffalo at the top of the AFC East standings.

I can’t wait to see how things play out for both teams.