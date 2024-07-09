Morning Coffee: Canada braces for rematch with Argentina at Copa America

Every milestone achieved propels us forward to face the next challenge ahead.

For the Canadian Men’s National Team, a date with Argentina in the Copa America semi-final represents a daunting task that far exceeds any previous obstacle.

Canada was +200 just to qualify for the knockout stage in its Copa America debut at FanDuel.

The Canadian team was a betting underdog once again versus Venezuela in the quarters.

After they defied the odds to reach the final four, Canada will brace for its toughest test by far in a Copa America semi-final showdown against Argentina tonight.

Labelling them an underdog is a vast understatement.

Canada is up to +440 to advance at FanDuel this morning.

That’s a jump from +400 to advance just 24 hours ago.

Canada’s current price at FanDuel represents just an 18.5 per cent implied probability that they will move on.

For perspective, Canada’s odds to advance tonight are longer than the odds that any one of the other three remaining teams will ultimately go on to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s current odds to win Copa America are technically shorter than Canada’s odds to win any one of its matches in regulation.

Canada has already exceeded all expectations by reaching this stage of the tournament.

A win tonight would be a truly extraordinary feat.

Despite the odds being stacked against them once again, Canadians haven’t hesitated to place a wager on their team to advance at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 9th, 2024.

Canada Braces For Rematch With Argentina At Copa America

In the buildup to Copa America and Euro 2024, we imagined the ultimate Summer of Soccer on TSN.

It doesn’t get any better than this.

Canada could be found as high as 90-to-1 odds to win Copa America at FanDuel.

The fact that they’ve made it to the final four will ultimately be celebrated as a major success, regardless of tonight’s outcome.

While Canada is a massive underdog for tonight’s match, they’ve also been a popular pick to advance among Ontario bettors.

Per the FanDuel traders, 71 per cent of the bets are on Canada to advance in tonight’s Copa America semi-final.

However, that 71 per cent of the bets account for just 26 per cent of the total stakes on tonight’s match.

29 per cent of the bets and 74 per cent of the stakes are on Argentina to advance.

64 per cent of the stakes are on the under 2.5 goals.

Argentina remains the favourite to win the tournament this morning at -135 at FanDuel.

Uruguay is the second choice to win it all at +260.

Then there’s Colombia, which was the most popular pick to win Copa America at FanDuel at +1200.

Colombia is now the third choice to win it at +340.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2024 semi-finals will feature four of the top seven choices to win the tournament at FanDuel.

Spain has emerged as the favourite entering the semis.

After a win over Germany in a match that was considered a pick’em at FanDuel, Spain is -120 to advance in another tough test versus France.

Per the FanDuel traders, 64 per cent of the bets and 88 per cent of the stakes are on Spain to advance.

81 per cent of the stakes are on the under 2.5 goals.

England, which was the pre-tournament favourite to win Euro 2024, is -134 to advance versus the Netherlands.

After some notable group stage upsets, favourites have gone a combined 10-2 to advance in the knockout stage.

The favourites went a combined 4-0 in the quarters.

A traditional parlay with Spain and England to advance could be found at +220 odds at FanDuel this morning.

A parlay with England and France to advance is +245.

A parlay with Spain and the Netherlands is +285.

For today’s FanDuel Best Bet, I’m going to focus on tonight’s Copa America semi-final with a Same Game Parlay that features Argentina to win in regulation and Lautaro Martinez to record 1+ shot on target at -149.

Martinez leads Copa America with four goals.

His nine Copa America goals for Argentina are the seventh-most in the team’s history in the tournament.

Martinez is +145 to score anytime and +400 to score the first goal in tonight’s semi-final.

Argentina remains the obvious favourite to win the tournament and an obvious choice to win tonight.

There’s no doubt that I’ll be cheering for Canada to somehow find a way to pull off an unprecedented upset in tonight’s Copa America semi-final.

I’ll consider this FanDuel Best Bet a good way to hedge against a Canada loss.

Give me Argentina to win in regulation and Martinez to record 1+ shot on target on a Same Game Parlay at -149 as my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s highly anticipated Copa America semi-final.