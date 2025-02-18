Morning Coffee: Canada, USA set for rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off finale

The National Football League turned its annual All-Star showcase into a summer camp spectacle when it went from the Pro Bowl to dodgeball and water balloon toss.

The National Basketball Association has experimented relentlessly to find a spark for its All-Star showcase, but if the actual players still aren’t interested it’s hard to imagine that the casual fan would be.

While the NFL and NBA throw darts in the dark, it appears the National Hockey League has found the light in the form of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Their solution to an exciting All-Star showcase is simple.

Give the world’s elite hockey players the opportunity to live out the type of childhood dream scenario they’ve imagined since they first laced up their skates.

A chance to represent their country in an international best-on-best tournament.

It’s the ultimate hockey showcase.

Instead of trying to sell gimmicks to generate fan interest, the NHL gave the players what they’ve always wanted.

And if the players are all-in, the fans will be too.

So, when hockey fans across the country settled in for a highly anticipated showdown between Canada and USA on a cold winter night this past Saturday, we already knew that we were in for a treat.

As it turns out, even the most optimistic fan couldn’t have expected what happened next.

Three fights in the first 90 seconds, highlight-reel goals from the best in the world, and the reignition of a rivalry that spans decades.

The players didn’t just show up to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

They went all-in with the type of passionate display that will have fans talking about the event for years.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is already a massive success.

The players are all-in.

The fans are all-in.

Now, the stage is set for a potentially epic finish with a rematch between Canada and USA in the championship.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday February 18th, 2025.

Canada, USA Set For Rematch In 4 Nations Face-Off Finale

From the moment that the 4 Nations Face-Off was first announced, hockey fans expected it to come down to Canada versus USA in the championship game.

FanDuel made Team USA the tournament favourite, with Canada as a close second choice.

By the time the showcase arrived, Canada had slightly shorter odds to win the 4 Nations Face-Off at FanDuel.

The betting public was split on which team would eventually come out on top.

Per the FanDuel traders, Canada was only a slightly more popular pre-tournament pick to win it all.

47 per cent of the handle was on Canada.

46 per cent of the handle was on the USA.

At the time, Canada was +145 to win the tournament.

Team USA was +155.

FanDuel made the first meeting between Canada and USA a pick’em with both sides at -110 to win outright.

Fast-forward a couple of days later, USA opened as the betting favourite but FanDuel has the final priced as a pick’em with both sides at -110 to win this morning.

Team USA won the first meeting 3-1, will have home-ice advantage for the final, and should have the edge in goal with Connor Hellebuyck emerging as the MVP favourite at +260 after allowing just one goal in each of his first two tournament starts.

Team Canada has won 14 of its last 15 NHL international tournament games, will have Cale Makar back in the lineup after he missed the first meeting, and may have found some ideal line combinations after shaking things up over their last four periods of hockey.

Injuries could also factor heavily into Thursday’s game.

Charlie McAvoy will miss the final with an upper-body injury.

We also don’t know the status of Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, or Auston Matthews for Team USA.

Meanwhile, Canada already lost defenceman Shea Theodore, while Sidney Crosby has played through the tournament with a forearm injury.

After an epic run through the first six games of the 4 Nations Face-Off, there’s a good chance that Luke Bellus and I will run it back one more time with a look at some notable bets for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

In the meantime, I’m interested to know which team you think will win the 4 Nations-Faceoff.

Hit me up @Domenic_Padula on X and let me know your thoughts.

Have a great day, everyone.