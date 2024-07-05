Morning Coffee: Canada, Venezuela clash will cap off epic triple-header on TSN

It wasn’t long ago that Canadian soccer fanatics would have considered the opportunity to play Argentina in the Copa America semi-finals a dream scenario.

That fantasy is now one win away from becoming reality.

The Canadian Men’s National Team is set to clash with Venezuela in the quarter-finals at Copa America tonight.

The winner will meet Argentina in the final four.

Tonight’s Copa America semi-final will be the highlight of one of the most highly anticipated triple-headers of the summer for Canadian soccer enthusiasts.

First up, four of the top five choices to win Euro 2024 will compete for two spots in the semi-finals.

Spain versus Germany is essentially a pick’em at FanDuel.

France is a slight favourite to advance versus Portugal.

Then it’s on to the main event of the evening.

The Canadian men’s national team will enter tonight’s showdown versus Venezuela as an underdog at FanDuel.

However, Canada has already exceeded expectations by qualifying for the knockout stage at a longer number than their current odds to advance to the semi-final.

A win tonight would be celebrated as a historic moment for soccer fans across the country.

I’ve already locked in my bet on Canada to advance.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday, July 5th, 2024.

Canada, Venezuela Clash Will Cap Off Epic Triple-Header On TSN

Canada is +106 to advance to the semis at Copa America.

That number represents a 48.5 per cent implied chance.

Canada was +200 to qualify for the knockout stage at Copa America at the start of the tournament.

After beating out Chile to join Argentina as the Group A qualifiers, nobody is overlooking the Canadian men’s national team for tonight’s match versus Venezuela.

In fact, Canadians couldn’t have asked for a more favourable quarter-final match-up.

Canada was 90-to-1 to win Copa America at the start of the tournament.

Venezuela was one spot ahead of them at 85-to-1.

Canada is down to 43-to-1 to win the tournament, while Venezuela remains one spot ahead of them at 31-to-1.

The Canadian men’s national team is trying to become just the third CONCACAF debutant to advance to the semi-finals and the first since 2001.

Per the FanDuel traders, 60 per cent of the bets and 80 per cent of the handle is on Venezuela to advance.

Speaking with our TSN soccer analyst Steven Caldwell, the prevailing sentiment was that tonight’s contest is expected to be a tight, low-scoring match that could go either way.

Canada qualified for the knockout stage with just a single goal in the group stage.

One more goal might be enough to reach the semis.

Jonathan David has the shortest odds to score of any player on Canada’s roster at +270.

Cyle Larin and Jacen Russell-Rowe are both +350.

In a match that’s considered nearly a coin toss at FanDuel, I’ll be cheering as both a fan and as a bettor with a wager on Canada at +114 to advance.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for today’s triple-header, I’ll look to one of two absolutely stacked matches in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

While Spain and Germany is a straight pick’em at FanDuel, France is -144 to advance versus Germany and I believe they are a deserved favourite.

Despite an underwhelming performance in the group stage, I bet on France to beat Belgium in the Round of 16.

France ranked second in expected goals in the group stage, and while they prevailed versus Belgium on an own goal, it never felt like they were in jeopardy of losing that match.

Meanwhile, after a stunning upset loss to Georgia in the group stage, Portugal needed penalties to get past Slovenia in the Round of 16.

I understand that the result versus Georgia did not matter in terms of standings.

At the same time, I wasn’t thrilled with Portugal’s response in a knockout stage match.

Per the FanDuel traders, 59 per cent of the bets and 70 per cent of the stakes are on France to advance.

I’m happy to be in the majority in this match-up.

With so much hype surrounding this potentially epic quarter-final, I believe France will finally show its best form and prevail as the better team.

I’ll lock in France to advance at -144 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s highly anticipated triple-header on TSN.

Have a great weekend, everyone!