Morning Coffee: Celtics emerge as championship favourite ahead of NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is here.

We are just hours away from the San Antonio Spurs selecting Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall pick.

While the exact order of the first three picks appears to be set, at least according to the odds at FanDuel, we learned last year to expect the unexpected.

As I highlighted in Wednesday’s column, we can anticipate several teams looking to shake things up via the trade route at some point today.

Last night, the Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards.

Will we see some more notable names on the move in the association today? It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see a couple of significant trades.

I also wouldn’t be surprised at all if the hometown Toronto Raptors are among the teams that make a significant move.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Movement marks top of NBA Draft board

While Wembanyama to be the first-overall pick has always been considered a lock, the movement that we have seen at FanDuel over the past couple of days suggests that we can also expect Brandon Miller to go second overall and Scoot Henderson to go third.

Miller opened +210 to be the second overall pick at FanDuel. He was +175 to go second overall three days ago.

Miller is currently -700 to go second overall at FanDuel. That number represents an 87.5 per cent implied probability.

Chaos regarding the 2nd overall pick in the NBA draft as the odds have shifted dramatically in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/PwMb3JJVtA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Henderson opened -360 to be the second-overall pick. He was -260 to go second overall three days ago.

Henderson is currently +360 to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick at FanDuel. He’s the favourite to be the third-overall pick at -480.

As we learned last year, that movement reflects the sentiment in the market, but it doesn’t mean that it’s a lock to happen.

Over the past three hours, Paolo Banchero has gone from -210 to +900 to +340 to be the No. 1 overall pick at @FanDuelCanada. This is absolutely remarkable to watch in real time. #GamblingTwitter #NBADraft https://t.co/CQZ2WETSMv — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 23, 2022

Paolo Banchero could be found as high as +900 to be the first-overall pick on draft day last year. He closed as the betting favourite at -210 and was ultimately selected first by the Orlando Magic.

Paolo Banchero is the 1st overall pick. @FanDuelCanada made him the favourite to go No. 1 at -210 before this tweet from @wojespn. Shortly after it, Banchero's odds to go No. 1 ballooned to +900. He closed as the favourite again tonight. #GamblingTwitter was right. #NBADraft https://t.co/CQZ2WETSMv — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 24, 2022

The reports that the Hornets are focused on selecting Miller with the second pick led to the direct shifts that we have seen in the betting markets.

Still, a lot can change in the coming hours. Let’s see what happens tonight.

Celtics now NBA Championship favourite

After falling short in each of the past two postseasons, it was inevitable that the Celtics would look to shake things up this off-season.

They did exactly that last night with the acquisition of Porzingis in a three-team trade.

The Celtics are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards 👀



Boston is now the 2024 Championship favourite on @FanDuelCanada 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uAL7QFW0Kg — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 22, 2023

Porzingis immediately upgrades a significant need for Boston with his ability to score off a post-up, shoot the three, and defend at a high level.

He’s the only player in NBA history to average at least two three-pointers and 1.5 blocks in multiple seasons.

FINAL TRADE DETAILS:



Celtics receive: Kristaps Porziņģis, 2023 & 2024 first-round pick



Grizzlies receive: Marcus Smart



Wizards receive: Tyus Jones, 2023 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/d4nW7tjlhH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2023

How did the traders at FanDuel react to Smart getting swapped out for Porzingis?

The Celtics are now the favourite to win the NBA title at +500 odds at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday night

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds delivered for us again on Wednesday afternoon.

De La Cruz went 2-for-4 and the Reds rallied from down three runs to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 and push their win streak to 11 in a row.

Elly De La Cruz delivers again and the Reds rally for their 11th straight win to cash the @FanDuelCanada best bet! 🔥



Reds SGP -128 💰



Nice turnaround after that travesty in Chicago. Let’s do it again on Thursday morning. ☕️https://t.co/Vv1IasP1WL #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/6Uhx8hisGf — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 21, 2023

That was enough to cash the FanDuel Best Bet in Morning Coffee with De La Cruz to record a hit and Cincinnati to win at -128 odds.

The Reds are off today ahead of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves that begins on Friday.

The Braves have won seven in a row, setting the stage for what should be an epic series in Cincinnati.

In the meantime, we are looking to string together back-to-back winners with our first NRFI bet of the week this morning.

AL Cy Young award favourite Shane McClanahan is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA this season.

2023 AL ERA Leaders:



Shane McClanahan (2.12)

Framber Valdez (2.27)

Sonny Gray (2.56)

Gerrit Cole (2.64)



All Leaders: https://t.co/65CiSOGLOF pic.twitter.com/q9tWjf1Vrq — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 22, 2023

We can’t bet the Rays as a -390 ML favourite at FanDuel, but we can hope that McClanahan can give us the three outs we need in the first inning to hold up his end of the NRFI bet.

On the flip side, it will be a bullpen game for the Royals, with Jose Cuas opening for Kansas City.

Cuas has given up just one run in his past nine appearances.

I’m hoping he can get through three outs without giving up a run in the first inning tonight.

I’ll lock in the No Run First Inning in tonight’s game between the Royals and Rays as my FanDuel Best Bet.