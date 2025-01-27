Morning Coffee: Chiefs, Eagles set for Super Bowl rematch

Sometimes, the best predictions are the obvious ones.

Life’s complicated enough without making the simple stuff harder.

Over the summer, I spent countless hours digging through every roster, every schedule, and every NFL market at FanDuel, trying to find an edge.

When the time came for me to make a Super Bowl prediction, I kept coming back to the same conclusion.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles would meet at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Of course, the two-time defending champion Chiefs were an obvious favourite to win it all at +550.

Plus, the Eagles were among the NFC’s top choices once again.

While there was a legitimate case to be made for some potential value plays at longer odds, it turns out that anybody who tailed me on Chiefs versus Eagles as the exact Super Bowl match-up ended up with the best value on the board.

Kansas City and Philadelphia punched their tickets to the Super Bowl with wins on Championship Sunday.

While the exact Super Bowl match-up prediction is a winner, it also set the stage for one final NFL future.

The Chiefs to three-peat at +550.

Kansas City was always my pick to win it all again.

Now the Chiefs have an opportunity to accomplish something that’s never been done before.

The NFL season is a marathon.

The finish line is beginning to come into focus.

Hopefully, Patrick Mahomes and company can finish what they started and make history in New Orleans.

It won’t be easy against an opponent that has the pieces to stop Kansas City’s dynasty on the game’s biggest stage.

The opening line at FanDuel illustrates just how competitive Super Bowl 59 is expected to be.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday January 27th, 2025.

Chiefs, Eagles Set For Super Bowl Rematch

With a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs became just the fourth team in NFL history to reach three straight Super Bowls.

No team has ever won it all three years in a row.

In fact, Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl after winning it all in back-to-back seasons.

Mahomes and company are one win away from an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

With a win over the Eagles at Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs would become the first team in any one of the NFL, NHL, NBA or MLB to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers did it in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Taking a closer look at the numbers, it’s impossible to overlook what Mahomes has accomplished.

Sunday’s win over Buffalo was his sixth-career playoff win after trailing in the fourth quarter – the second-most all-time behind only Tom Brady (9).

In fact, Mahomes has won an NFL-record four straight playoff games when trailing in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes picked up his 17th-career playoff win overall to pass Joe Montana for the second-most in NFL history behind only Brady (35).

Now Mahomes gets an opportunity to clinch his fourth Super Bowl ring before turning 30-years-old.

Standing in Kansas City’s way is the NFC champions.

The Eagles scored an NFL playoff-record eight rushing touchdowns in their 55-23 NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Despite getting banged up in the first quarter, Saquon Barkley went off for 118 yards and three touchdowns, joining Terrell Davis as the only players in NFL history with at least 400 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a single postseason.

Barkley’s 2,447 rushing yards in the regular season and the playoffs are the second-most in a single season behind only Davis (2,476).

Barkley can set the record in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts also ran for three touchdowns in the win over Washington.

Meanwhile, the Philly defence forced four turnovers in the victory.

The 32-point win marked the largest margin of victory in Eagles playoff franchise history.

I’ll bet that all of Philly embraces the underdog role for the Super Bowl.

However, an Eagles win would hardly be an upset, as the spread for the big game is Kansas City -1.5 at FanDuel.

Philly is +112 to pull off the outright win.

I’d also bet that most casual football fans want to see the Eagles win the game.

Anybody but the Chiefs, right?

Of course, bolstered by the unrelenting support of the “Swifties”, Chiefs Kingdom will be well represented in New Orleans with a chance to complete the three-peat.

For the record, I’m pot committed with Kansas City to win the Super Bowl at +550, and I don’t see any reason to move off that position.

Barkley and Hurts are both dealing with nagging injuries.

The Eagles offensive line is also pretty banged up.

This game is essentially a coin toss on paper, but I’m sticking with the Chiefs as my pick to win it all.

I get why a lot of people don’t want to see Kansas City win it all again.

At the same time, I have a ton of respect for the Chiefs players, coaching staff, and management team.

After everything they have accomplished, I’d love to see the complete the unprecedented three-peat and take their place as one of the all-time great sports dynasties.

Transparently, that might have something to do with the fact that I’m sitting on a big ticket with Kansas City to win the Super Bowl at +550.

Have a great day, everyone!