Morning Coffee: Eagles poised to end 20-year run without repeat champion in NFC East

Every bettor wants their balance to look like Travis Kelce’s career earnings by the end of the upcoming NFL season.

None of us in the sports media business has a superstar girlfriend that can take our podcasts to new heights, so I guess that means we’re stuck grinding out any edge we can find to try to make a profit on the FanDuel app.

Apparently, Taylor Swift’s “New Heights” episode needed less than 12 hours to become the show’s most-viewed episode on YouTube with nearly nine million clicks.

I haven’t watched it yet, but I can’t imagine any podcast getting that many views without giving out at least one three-leg NFL division winner parlay.

In case you missed it, we're officially 12 days away from FanDuel Futures Day.

Davis Sanchez highlighted another market that bettors think the FanDuel traders got wrong with 97 per cent of the bets on one side.

It might not get nine million views on YouTube but as long as Christian McCaffrey stays healthy this season it should get a green checkmark sometime this fall.

Meanwhile, the carousel at the top of FanDuel’s Super Bowl winner market continues to turn with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and the Philadelphia Eagles now all co-favourites to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

When I was chatting with Chez last night, he highlighted a cause for pause with one of those contenders.

Can you guess the team he was talking about?

Meanwhile, the first futures play that I gave out in this column for the 2025 NFL season remains my favourite futures play heading into Week 2 of the pre-season.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have the potential to run it back with nearly all the key pieces that help them win a championship this past season.

At the very least, Philly’s potential path to back-to-back Super Bowl wins should begin with another division title.

This is Morning Coffee for Thursday August 14th, 2025.

Eagles Poised To End 20-Year Run Without Repeat Champion In NFC East

The NFC East has not had a repeat champion since 2004.

While Eagles fans are focused on another Super Bowl, I think Philly’s first step is ending that trend by finishing in first place in the NFC East.

Per the FanDuel traders, there are more bets on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl than any other team.

Philadelphia accounts for 14.6 per cent of the Super Bowl bets at FanDuel.

19.9 per cent of the bets on the NFC Championship winner are on the Eagles.

As for the NFC East, Philly seems to be an obvious choice.

The Eagles are still -140 to win their division at FanDuel.

That number represents a 58.3 per cent implied probability.

Only 23 per cent of the NFC East winner bets are on Philadelphia at FanDuel.

However, that 23 per cent accounts for more than half of the money with 55 per cent of the handle in that market.

While I’m usually hesitant to lock in a future that isn’t plus money, -140 seems like a reasonable price.

Plus, I can parlay division winners on the FanDuel app, and Philadelphia to win the NFC East seems like the ideal foundation for a division futures parlay.

I belong to a small contingent of bettors that believe the Washington Commanders are more likely to take a small step back than a small step forward, regardless of how good Jayden Daniels is in Year 2 in the NFL.

31 per cent of the NFC East winner bets at FanDuel are on the Commanders at +220.

However, that 31 per cent account for only 17 per cent of the total handle.

The Dallas Cowboys are considered more likely to miss than make the playoffs at FanDuel.

Plus, the New York Giants are expected to be in contention for the worst record in the entire NFL.

Believe it or not, there is more money and more bets on the Giants to win the NFC East at +2200 than the Cowboys at +500 at FanDuel.

Even if the Eagles stumble at some point throughout the season, they should be able to win enough games to hold off the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants for first place in the NFC East division.

I’m on Philly to win the NFC East at -140 as a best bet.

I’d also love to know what you think is the best bet in terms of division winners at FanDuel.

What could I pair Eagles to win the NFC East with for a plus-money futures parlay?

Have a great day, everyone!