The Atlanta Falcons have faced the NFL’s toughest schedule through the first five weeks of the season.

Every opponent that they have faced to this point has ranked among the top 15 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

The fact that they are sitting above .500 this morning is a testament to their talent, resilience, and a little luck.

Faced with just a seven per cent win probability late in the fourth quarter last night, the Falcons rallied to force overtime and eventually secured a 36-30 comeback win against the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

Atlanta has trailed within the final minute of the fourth quarter in every game this season.

The Falcons are the first team in NFL history to have three wins within their first five games of a season in which they trailed in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Last night, Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards in the comeback win over Tampa Bay.

Atlanta was also very fortunate that the Buccaneers completely melted down in the final minutes of regulation to open the door for a potential comeback.

In a sport in which we’ve learned to expect the unexpected, the Falcons have pushed the envelope with three thrilling comeback victories already this season.

Atlanta now sits atop the NFC South at 3-2 and with the league’s easiest remaining schedule, per ESPN’s FPI.

Cousins and the Falcons have justified the offseason hype surrounding them as the favourite to win the division with crucial victories over the Saints and Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, anybody who tailed my FanDuel Best Bets in Morning Coffee this week improved to 3-0 after we hit another winner for Thursday Night Football.

There’s countless topics I could write about over coffee this morning, but if you’re reading this column on a Friday morning, there’s a good chance you’re only looking for one thing.

Let’s get to the FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Sunday Week 5.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday October 4th, 2024.

My FanDuel Best Bets For NFL Sunday Week 5

If you’re into betting the overs on prop bets for NFL prime-time games, then you must have looked what you saw on Thursday Night Football.

It was certainly hard to miss last night.

Thankfully, Davis Sanchez and I both cashed our FanDuel Best Bets, in addition to a couple of additional props we locked in just prior to kick-off.

Now we get a chance to build on a great start to Week 5 before we celebrate with a little dinner on Monday night.

If you’ve read my columns this week, then you already know that I’ve locked in the Minnesota Vikings to beat the New York Jets at -130 as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Yes, I understand some sharp bettors took the points with the Jets, and that we’ll eventually see some regression from the Vikings.

At the same time, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offence was a mess against the blitz in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, and now they must travel to face another tough defence that will be aided by a much more complete offence that features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones.

It could also feature the return of T.J. Hockenson.

I’ll take my chances with Minnesota to win outright.

Meanwhile, I also jumped on the San Francisco 49ers team total over 27.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers averaged 40.0 points per game in a pair of wins over Arizona last season.

The year before that, they scored exactly 38 points in a pair of double-digit wins over the Cardinals.

My projections have San Francisco scoring 35+ points again on Sunday.

I’ll also add a parlay with the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks to both win outright at -140 as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Jordan Mason anytime touchdown will be a popular parlay leg this week, but it’s hard for me to bite at -235.

Moving along, I’ll add a play on the Pittsburgh Steelers to beat the Dallas Cowboys outright at -135.

The Steelers could very well be 4-0 right now and after a letdown on the road against a desperate Indianapolis Colts team, I think they bounce back with an important win over the Cowboys at home.

I’ll also lock in a Same Game Parlay with the Green Bay Packers to beat the Los Angeles Rams outright and Jayden Reed to record 40+ receiving yards at -115.

Finally, I like the Denver Broncos -2.5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos are coming off impressive road wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

Their schedule has been extremely difficult, but they’ve overcome thanks in large part to a dominant defence that has the potential to dominate in this game.

I’ll take Denver -2.5 at home against the Raiders as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Here is a recap of the pending FanDuel Best Bets featured in this week’s Morning Coffee columns for NFL Sunday Week 5:

Vikings -130 ML over Jets

49ers team total over 27.5 vs. Cardinals

Parlay: 49ers ML + Seahawks ML at -140

SGP: Packers ML + Reed 40+ receiving at -115

Broncos -2.5 over Raiders

Steelers -135 ML over Cowboys

