Every move that the New York Jets have made over the past two years has signalled the franchise’s intent to do whatever it takes to win now.

Unfortunately for the team and its fans, the actual results on the field haven’t exactly played out as some within their leadership group might have expected through the first six weeks of the season.

Following an inconsistent 2-3 start, ownership stepped in and fired head coach Robert Saleh in a move designed to stress a sense of urgency and accountability throughout the entire organization.

Regardless of the intent of the move, the Jets stumbled again in a 23-20 loss to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

That result leaves New York, which was the pre-season favourite to win the AFC East at FanDuel, two games back of Buffalo for first place in the division.

While there were some definite bright spots for the Jets, Josh Allen and rookie running back Ray Davis ultimately combined to torch the New York defence on the ground and through the air in a crucial early season victory at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills moved from -230 to -340 to win the AFC East.

New York’s odds to win it jumped from +350 to +500.

This morning, the Jets tripled down and acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Adams, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams, Braelon Allen, and Ty Conklin, Rodgers has plenty of weapons to spread the ball around and pick apart opposing defences.

The defence is still one of the more talented groups in the league, although stopping the run will be a priority moving forward as an area where they have struggled this season.

While anybody that bet New York on the moneyline last night would have loved for this move to happen 48 hours earlier, it’s clear that the Jets still believe they are a contender.

It’s always interesting to see how different organizations across professional sports deal with adversity, especially when it comes in the form of an early season slump.

The Jets are still +160 to make the playoffs at FanDuel, but any spark the coaching change was expected to provide last night didn’t happen, and now the coaches and the players must regroup on a short week as they travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in another tough test in Week 7.

Speaking of early season adversity, fans of the Edmonton Oilers have certainly become accustomed to slow starts in recent years.

The Oilers entered the 2024-25 regular season as the favourite to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

While nobody in Edmonton is hitting the panic button just yet, the team is still looking for its first win of the season after losing each of their first three games on home ice.

Will the Oilers finally get in the win column tonight?

That’s certainly the expectation as Edmonton is currently the second-biggest favourite on the board for a loaded slate in the NHL tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday October 15th, 2024.

FanDuel Bettors Backing Winless Oilers As Heavy Favourites Versus Flyers

The Oilers have been a heavy betting favourite at FanDuel in each of their first three games of the season.

After starting 0-3 for the first time since Connor McDavid’s rookie season, they’ll be a heavy favourite once again tonight as the betting public rushes to bet on Edmonton to secure its first win of the season over the Philadelphia Flyers on home ice.

The Oilers were already bet up from -215 to -250 on the moneyline at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.

Edmonton is currently the second-biggest favourite on the board for a busy NHL slate behind only the Dallas Stars at a whopping -375 to beat the San Jose Sharks.

Per the FanDuel traders, 89 per cent of the stakes on tonight’s game are on the Oilers to win outright.

Edmonton has gone without a point in each of their first four games of a season only twice in franchise history.

After getting outscored 15-3 in their first three games, there will certainly be a sense of urgency tonight before the team travels to face the Nashville Predators and the Stars to close out the week.

To bounce back tonight, the Oilers will need better goaltending.

Edmonton ranks third in the NHL in shot differential so far this season, outshooting their opponents by 8.3 shots per game while giving up just 23.0 shots on goal per game.

However, the Oilers’ .783 save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Only the Colorado Avalanche (.756) have a worse team save percentage.

Under the circumstances, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Colorado has also started 0-3.

While I’m tempted to take Edmonton to win in regulation tonight, I’m going to turn back the clock and lean on the same formula that worked so well for me during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Same Game Parlay.

I’ll lock in an SGP with Jeff Skinner 2+ shots on goal and the Oilers moneyline at -120 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Skinner is coming off a season-high six shots on goal in a loss to the Calgary Flames and has recorded two or more shots on goal in each of his first three games.

He’s riding shotgun on the top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman while also getting time on the second power play unit.

All I need from him tonight is two shots on goal in a game that the Oilers will be desperate to win.

Meanwhile, Edmonton has been held to just three goals through its first three games.

However, the Oilers rank first in the NHL in shot attempts percentage and fourth in expected goals percentage.

It’s only a matter of time before things click and there is a good chance it happens against the Flyers tonight.

Hopefully, Skinner can get me the two shots I need in an Edmonton win on home ice tonight for this SGP to cash.

Have a great day, everyone!