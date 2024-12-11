Morning Coffee: FanDuel bettors expecting a scoring frenzy in Detroit on Sunday

The Detroit Lions have never won the Super Bowl.

They’re one of the league’s oldest franchises, but they also own one of the league’s worst postseason records, which includes zero Super Bowl appearances.

Lions’ fans hope that this year changes everything.

For the first time in franchise history, Detroit is the betting favourite to win the Super Bowl.

Less than one year removed from the heartbreak of blowing a 17-point lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Lions get another chance to take an important step towards that goal in Week 15.

It comes in the form of a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Lions are set to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

In terms of postseason disappointment, no team has fallen just short more often than Buffalo, which lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990’s.

The Bills have come as close as a missed 47-yard field goal away from football’s ultimate prize.

This year’s team might just be better than any of those Buffalo teams that fell just short in the Super Bowl.

A dozen different NFL franchises have never won the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

While a handful of those teams are playoff-bound, the Lions and Bills are both among the top four choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

With four days to go until they meet in Detroit, the anticipation towards Sunday’s showdown is building.

We’ve also observed the strong sentiment towards a high-scoring affair at Ford Field on Sunday, with bettors rushing to bet the game total over at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 11th, 2024.

FanDuel Bettors Expecting A Scoring Frenzy In Detroit On Sunday

The Lions remain the Super Bowl favourite at +270.

The Bills are the fourth choice in that market at +650, longer odds than only Detroit, the Kansas City Chiefs (+500), and the Philadelphia Eagles (+550).

The Lions opened -3 for Sunday’s game at FanDuel.

Detroit has covered eight straight games with extra rest – the longest streak by any team over the last 20 seasons.

The Lions are also 44-20 against the spread under head coach Dan Campbell – the best ATS record in the NFL over that span.

In fact, it’s the best ATS record over a four-year span in the entire Super Bowl era.

Despite those numbers, the spread has ticked down from Detroit -3 to -1.5 at FanDuel with 54 per cent of the early stakes in the ATS market on Buffalo to cover.

While that early line movement is notable, it pales in comparison to what we have seen with the total.

The game total over/under opened 51.5 at FanDuel.

That number has already been bet up three points to 54.5 at FanDuel this morning – five points clear of the next highest total for Week 15 at FanDuel.

Per the FanDuel traders, a whopping 91 per cent of the bets in that market to date have been on the over.

Less than one in every 10 bets have been on the under.

Will Sunday’s potential Super Bowl preview live up to the hype?

The Buffalo defence had no answer for the Los Angeles Rams in a 44-42 loss in Week 14.

The Rams have averaged 22.9 points per game this season.

The Lions have averaged an NFL-best 32.1 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Bills are right behind Detroit in terms of scoring with an average of 30.5 points per game.

Detroit is coming off a narrow 31-30 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

A Lions defence that allows an average of 240.8 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks will certainly be put to the test by the MVP favourite Josh Allen.

There’s a chance that Buffalo held out Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman to make sure they were available for Sunday’s game in Detroit.

If the Bills offence is at full strength, this contest could soar over the total.

While I jumped on the over early, that number has already moved three points, and we are now seeing the under 54.5 at -120 at FanDuel this morning.

We should see some props hit the market over the next 24 hours as we learn more about player availabilities.

Stay tuned for a FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s game.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Wednesday Night

After an easy winner on Monday night when Chase Brown went over 23.5 receiving yards in the first half, it was a different story on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo soared over 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic in NBA Cup action.

However, Giannis registered just one assist when we needed four for the FanDuel Best Bet to cash.

Turning the page this morning, I’ll try to do better after passing on some numbers I really liked in favour of the Giannis assist prop on Tuesday.

I’ll go with rookie Zaccharie Risacher over 10.5 points in tonight’s NBA Cup game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Risacher went over this mark in six straight games before he was held to 10 points on 3-of-11 from the field in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

In their first meeting, Risacher scored 33 points on 11-of-18 from the field in a 121-116 win in Atlanta.

De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to injuries.

Hopefully, he can pick up from where he left off before Sunday’s loss with 11 or more points tonight.

Have a great day, everyone!