Morning Coffee: FanDuel reveals its odds for all four potential Stanley Cup Finals

Imagine the NHL’s Final Four as a What If…? Episode.

A hockey multiverse with four different conference finals outcomes that create four unique Stanley Cup Finals.

Which team comes out on top in each alternate reality?

The FanDuel traders have provided us with the Tesseract, giving us a sneak peek at the team they would make the favourite regardless of their Stanley Cup Finals opponent.

The Edmonton Oilers opened at +1000 to win it all at FanDuel immediately after last year’s run ended.

At the time, the Florida Panthers were the favourite to repeat as Stanley Cup champions at +900.

Meanwhile, FanDuel made the Carolina Hurricanes a close second choice behind Florida at +950.

The Dallas Stars had identical odds to Edmonton at 10-1.

Fast-forward 11 months later, the Oilers and Panthers are co-favourites to win the Stanley Cup at +240 at FanDuel.

Dallas is the third choice to win it all at +280 at FanDuel.

Carolina has the longest Stanley Cup odds at +300.

Four of the top five choices to win the Stanley Cup when the market opened in June of 2024 are still standing.

In case you are wondering, the Colorado Avalanche are the team from that group of five that didn’t make it after they were initially priced at +950 to win the Stanley Cup.

With the Eastern Conference Finals set to begin tonight, we are about to find out which two teams will advance to this year’s Stanley Cup Finals.

Thanks to the FanDuel traders, we already know which team will be the betting favourite in all four possible matchups for the Stanley Cup Finals.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday May 20th, 2025.

FanDuel Reveals Its Odds For All Four Potential Stanley Cup Finals

Exactly 330 days ago, the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games to win the Stanley Cup.

13 months later, Connor McDavid and company are looking to avenge that loss, just four wins away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Just like last year, Edmonton will clash with Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

Oilers Nation is hoping for a repeat performance that could set the stage for a potential rematch with Florida.

Edmonton is a slight favourite to win the West at -118.

The Stars are -125 to win Game 1 on home ice on Wednesday night, but -102 to win the series.

Per the FanDuel traders, the Oilers would be at least a slight favourite versus either the Panthers or Hurricanes in either hypothetical Stanley Cup Finals.

FanDuel priced Edmonton at -115 versus Florida at -104.

The Oilers would be an even bigger favourite against the Hurricanes at -134 in a hypothetical Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, the Stars would also be a favourite versus Carolina in the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, they would be a slight underdog if they had to face the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Edmonton and Florida have identical odds to win the Stanley Cup at +240 at FanDuel this morning.

Interestingly, the Oilers and Panthers are both underdogs to win their respective Game 1s, but favourites to win their respective series.

If you read Monday’s Morning Coffee column, then you know that I’ve already picked Florida at -126 to advance.

I haven’t placed a bet on the other series yet.

While I lean Oilers to repeat as Western Conference champions, I lean Stars to win Game 1, which would mean I could potentially wait and get a better price if I bet Edmonton to win the series ahead of Game 2.

Per the FanDuel traders, 56 per cent of the early bets are on the Oilers to win Game 1 as an underdog.

55 per cent of the bets are on the over 6.5.

Meanwhile, 57 per cent of the early bets are on Carolina to win Game 1 over Florida tonight.

59 per cent of the bets are on the under.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, I’m going to lock in Sergei Bobrovsky over 25.5 saves.

Bobrovsky made 26+ saves only three times through his first 12 games this postseason.

So why is the prop for his save total for Game 1 so high?

Bobrovsky made two starts against the Hurricanes during the regular season.

He faced 31 or more shots in both games.

He made 28 saves in the first game and 37 saves in the second game.

When these teams met in the postseason a couple of years ago, Bobrovsky made 32 or more saves in all four games as the Panthers swept the Hurricanes 4-0.

For perspective, Bobrovsky to record 32+ saves in Game 1 tonight is currently +410 at FanDuel.

Bobrovsky posted a .966 save percentage in that series.

His alt saves prop is a legitimate ladder option for tonight’s series opener.

As for a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m comfortable locking in Bobrovsky over 25.5 saves for Game 1.

Have a great day, everyone!