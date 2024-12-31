Morning Coffee: Fireworks expected for Week 18 showdown between Lions, Vikings

​It’s nearly time to pop the champagne, folks!

We just wrapped another week in the green on an 11-5 run with my final 16 plays for Week 17 in the NFL.

Sure, it wasn’t as impressive as the 10-0 run to start the week but considering the overall volume of plays that I’ve posted to my social media week after week this season, there was bound to be some losses along the way.

Overall, it was another fantastic year for the column.

Once again, my New Year’s resolution is to be slightly more awesome next year.

It’s a low bar, I know.

I’ve also considered narrowing the scope of plays that I post to just my FanDuel Best Bets, but I’m still undecided.

The good news is that I have a few more hours to make a final decision on that front before 2025 arrives.

In the meantime, we’re on to Week 18 of the NFL regular season with my final recommended play of the year.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday December 31st, 2024.

Fireworks Expected For Week 18 Showdown Between Lions, Vikings

The Detroit Lions improved to 14-2 with a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Anybody wondering whether Dan Campbell was serious about going all-in to win in San Francisco left that game with zero doubt that Detroit’s head coach has one speed.

The Lions delivered their sixth 40-point game of the season – tied for the most in one season in NFL history.

Fortunately, the roster made it through the victory without any significant injuries.

Unfortunately, Detroit’s defence struggled again as they gave up 475 total yards and 34 points in the win.

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall went for a career-high eight receptions, 141 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end George Kittle finished the game with eight receptions for 112 yards.

Jauan Jennings posted seven catches for 67 yards.

The trio of Pearsall, Kittle, and Jennings led the way as Brock Purdy threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Next up, the Lions will have to figure out a way to slow down the trip of Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison with the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the line against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit remains a 2.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

The total has climbed all the way from 52.5 to 57.5.

If that number holds, it would be the highest total in over three years since a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in 2021 that featured a total of 59.

I bet the Vikings at +134 at FanDuel late last night.

I also jumped on the over 52.5 before that big move.

I can’t wait to see what the player props look for the final game of the NFL regular season once they begin to populate at FanDuel.

Make sure you give me a follow @Domenic_Padula on X to check out any plays I post over the next 48 hours.

In the meantime, I’ll lock in my final FanDuel Best Bet for 2024.

I’ll take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -13 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

They need a win over the Saints on Sunday to lock up the NFC South title.

New Orleans is coming off an ugly double-digit loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

After losing by 15 at home to the Raiders, I’m not sure how the Saints find a way to hang around in Tampa.

Mike Evans needs 85 yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

Star rookie running back Bucky Irving has the potential to dominate on the ground once again, and with Baker Mayfield airing it out to Evans and Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay has the potential to score points in bunches.

The Buccaneers scored 40 points in a Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After laying an egg in a 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay bounced back with a dominant 48-14 win over the Panthers.

In a must-win situation at home, this game has the potential to get ugly for the Saints.

Give me the Bucs -13 as a FanDuel Best Bet for the final week of the NFL regular season.

Before I go, thank you all for another outstanding year.

Hopefully, the sequel will be even better.

Happy New Year 2025 to you all!