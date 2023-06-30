Morning Coffee: Harden, 76ers decide to break up ahead of NBA free agency

The 2023 NBA Free Agency window officially opens tonight at 6 p.m. ET.

While Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, and Draymond Green will headline this year’s free agent class, we’re also expecting to see some notable trades that will help shape the overall outlook for the 2023-24 season.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season in order to work together with the Philadelphia 76ers to explore trade scenarios.

Where is Harden headed next?

It’s an important question that could have a significant impact on the NBA free agent market as a long list of teams look to add to their rosters in an effort to contend next season.

Harden, 76ers decide to break up ahead of NBA free agency

The 76ers are a top-eight choice to win the NBA title at FanDuel this morning.

With 2023 MVP winner Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey to build around, Philadelphia will be looking for a return that helps them contend with any trade involving Harden.

The Clippers and Knicks are expected to be among the teams that'll engage with the Sixers on a potential James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NQ5Y6xkvAx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

The big question now is whether or not they will be able to find exactly that.

Woj reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams that will be looking to acquire Harden.

Very latest on James Harden and the Sixers w @wojespn pic.twitter.com/eUJtByuitI — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) June 29, 2023

The Clippers are currently the ninth choice to win the title at FanDuel at 18-to-1.

The Miami Heat, which have also been a popular team when it comes to trade speculation this offseason, are 17-to-1 to win the title this morning.

The Knicks are the 15th choice at 55-to-1.

Harden, KD, and Kyrie have combined for 7 trade requests in less than two seasons.



Historic numbers. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) June 29, 2023

After a couple of early playoff exits, it will be very interesting to see if the 76ers are able to upgrade their roster with the players and picks that they acquire in a Harden trade.

NBA GMs reading the new 676-page CBA 48 hours before free agency starts pic.twitter.com/pYCPSkb5m6 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 28, 2023

With several notable names set to hit the open market tonight, the Harden news creates an additional layer of intrigue as we enter the NBA free agency period.

Aces cruise to win over Liberty

The Las Vegas Aces cruised to a 98-81 win over the New York Liberty as a seven-point favourite.

The Aces improved to a league-best 14-1.

They joined the 2016 Sparks and the 1998 Comets as the only teams in WNBA history to start 14-1. Both of those other teams went on to win the title.

Las Vegas has played just 15 games, and its lead in the Western Conference is already up to seven games.

They’re +232 points differential is the best through a team’s first 15 games of a season in WNBA history.

The @LVAces WIN ‼️



The Las Vegas Aces become the third team in #WNBA history to start a season 14-1 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/LA6unvtxNe — WNBA (@WNBA) June 30, 2023

The Aces are the obvious favourite to win the WNBA Championship at -175 odds at FanDuel this morning.

The Liberty are the second choice at +220.

No other team is shorter than 15-to-1 to win the WNBA title at FanDuel this morning.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night’s MLB slate

Miami Marlins All-Star Luis Arraez has been absolutely phenomenal for the most part this season.

There is one notable exception.

In the two instances that I’ve included him as one leg of a hit parlay for my FanDuel Best Bet in this column, he’s gone a combined 0-for-6 with two walks.

I've posted two hit parlays as @FanDuelCanada best bets since June 14th. Luis Arraez let me down both times.



Ohtani to record a hit ✅

Arraez to record a hit 🗑️



Arraez recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games from June 16th-28th.https://t.co/VFbXa6vbQm #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/9UfHCcQMrS pic.twitter.com/4GQXfECtQg — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 30, 2023

I’m officially out on hit parlays as FanDuel Best Bets.

For tonight’s best bet, I’ll take the Baltimore Orioles as a pick’em at home at -108.

Baltimore has won five of Dean Kremer’s past six starts at home, including victories over the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite dropping two of three to the Cincinnati Reds, the Orioles are still 25-16 at Camden Yards this season.

The Twins have been excellent at home, but they’ve struggled to win games on the road.

I’ll bank on Baltimore to bounce back and take the better team at home with the Orioles to win at -108 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday’s MLB slate.