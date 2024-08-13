Morning Coffee: Judge, Yankees seek redemption after shocking loss in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox might lose 120 games this season.

You wouldn’t know it based on the show that they delivered on the South side last night.

The White Sox closed +285 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

Chicago went on to beat the New York Yankees 12-2, setting season highs for runs scored, hits (18), and margin of victory (10).

It will officially go down as one of the worst losses over the last two decades based on the closing betting odds.

How will the Yankees respond in tonight’s rematch?

With their MVP slugger on the verge of reaching a historic milestone, the stars could be aligned for another memorable night for the pinstripes.

Only, this time around, Yankees’ fans are hoping it will be for all the right reasons.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 13th, 2024.

Judge, Yankees Seek Redemption After Shocking Loss In Chicago

The Yankees closed as a -400 moneyline favourite at FanDuel last night.

Since 2017, 151 different MLB teams have been a -350 favourite or larger on the moneyline.

New York is the only one of those teams that lost by 10 or more runs.

The Yankees left 16 men on base in the loss – their most in a nine-inning game since 2011.

It was their third loss by 10 or more runs this season.

Meanwhile, the White Sox entered last night’s game with an 0-14 record on Mondays.

They were the only team in baseball that was winless on a single day.

Chicago secured just its second win in its last 26 games.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first time since 1934 that the team with the worst record in baseball beat the team with the best record by 10 or more runs in July or later.

The White Sox win is officially the second-largest upset this season.

Chicago closed +285 on the moneyline at FanDuel.

The Washington Nationals upset the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 as a +290 moneyline underdog at FanDuel on April 15th in the biggest upset of the season to date.

Turning the page this morning, the Yankees are expected to bounce back as a heavy favourite once again at -295 on the moneyline at the time that I’m typing this column.

Coming off a blowout loss, everything is lined up for the pinstripes to bounce back with a big win tonight.

New York is 28-21 in games following a loss this season.

The Yankees have lost back-to-back games once dating back to July 26th.

More importantly, the White Sox haven’t won back-to-back games since late June.

After leaving a season-high 16 men on base last night, the pinstripes offence will get its opportunity for redemption versus rookie right-hander Jonathan Cannon.

All eyes will be on the AL MVP favourite Aaron Judge.

Judge, who went 2-for-4 with a walk in last night’s loss, is sitting on 299 career home runs.

Believe it or not, if Judge hits his 300th career home run tonight, it will come exactly eight years to the day since he homered in his first career at-bat in his MLB debut back on August 13th, 2016.

Judge to hit a home run tonight is +200 at FanDuel.

A Same Game Parlay with Judge to hit a home run and the Yankees to win by two or more runs is +261.

As I continue my prep for the 2024 NFL season tonight, I’ll have that baseball game on in the background and run it back with that SGP in pocket.

Hopefully, Judge and the Yankees can turn a routine Tuesday into a memorable night.

Have a great day, everyone!