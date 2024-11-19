Morning Coffee: Mixon shines as Texans cruise past Cowboys

Let me level with you right from the start this morning.

I’ll cut to the chase, but just keep it between us, okay?

The past seven days were a grind at the TSN office.

There was one point on Sunday afternoon when I had our graphics and social content lead, Chris Brieda, searching online for Dan Campbell’s coffee order in the TSN boardroom.

We needed a spark, and all options were on the table.

Fortunately, the hard work that our elite team of content creators delivered for the Grey Cup and NFL Week 11 paid off with some outstanding material across all the TSN platforms.

It also helped that I went 8-0 with my NFL picks in the afternoon window and we cruised to one of our most profitable stretches of the year to date.

As it turns out, if you play responsibly and follow the right people, betting can be a fun form of entertainment.

And we still have six more weeks to finish on a high note.

After navigating one of the busiest weeks on the sports calendar and coming out on top with some stellar picks, I’ll do my best to ride the momentum of a hot stretch as we turn the page to Week 12 in the NFL.

In the meantime, TSN+ subscribers will get a triple feature of NBA Cup action with three games to watch on the app tonight.

We’ll also see the Winnipeg Jets attempt to get back on track after their stellar start to the season was derailed with back-to-back losses in the state of Florida.

The pace has relaxed a bit, but the coffee is hot, and the group chat is fired up, so let’s get back to work.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024.



Mixon shines as Texans cruise past Cowboys

It’s always a good time watching the NFL prime-time games in the boardroom with the TSN betting team. Last night was no exception.

Our girl Tekeyah Singh – the best in the business as what she does – stepped up with a +400 long shot Same Game Parlay that was on track to cash by half-time.

Tekeyah and Chris teamed up on an NFL parlay filter SGP that cashed on a Derek Barnett 28-yard fumble return TD.

It also helped that everyone in my gambling group chat got a piece of this +1280 longshot SGP.

It’s wild to think that the night could have got any better.

Then again, I was one penalty flag and one reception away from hitting this massive +55979 FanDuel SGP.

As if I needed more motivation heading into Week 12.

Joe Mixon led the way for the Houston Texans with 109 rushing yards and a franchise-record three rushing scores.

Keep an eye out for that Mixon anytime touchdown prop that has hit in every game that he has started and finished in a Texans uniform moving forward.

He also recorded at least 100 rushing yards and a score for the fifth consecutive road game, tying Derrick Henry and Tiki Barber for the longest streak in NFL history.

It’s crazy to think that the Cincinnati Bengals let him walk.

With the win, Houston stretched its lead atop the AFC South to two games over the Indianapolis Colts with six games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

In case you missed it, I wrote about how an absolutely loaded AFC playoff picture will make things that much more difficult for the team’s competing for a Super Bowl from that conference.

That’s also a big reason why the Detroit Lions are a Super Bowl favourite for the first time in franchise history.

The other reason is that they are one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

Just please stop with the Jared Goff MVP chatter – I genuinely thought we were over that.

As tempted as I am to lock in an early play for Week 12 in the NFL in this column, I’m running out of space here.

I’ll likely give it at least a couple more hours before I post anything @Domenic_Padula on X. Make sure you give me a follow for all my NFL plays.

In the meantime, let’s lock in a FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s NBA Cup action

As highlighted off the top, TSN+ subscribers get a triple feature of NBA Cup action to watch tonight.

All eyes will be on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to extend their perfect start to the season against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.

It’s the first time in nearly three decades and just the fourth time in NBA history that a team with a win streak of 15 or more games clashes with a reigning NBA champion.

The Celtics have been bet up from -3.5 to -5.5 at FanDuel over the past 24 hours.

I can’t wait to see two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference go head-to-head on TSN.

As for my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay for tonight’s late game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers are an 11-point favourite, and it seems like they treat these NBA Cup games like the NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis has averaged more than 30 points and 13 rebounds over the last seven days, and while I initially wanted to feature him in my Same Game Parlay, I’m a little concerned that he’s probable for tonight’s game as he continues to play through plantar fasciitis.

Davis should play and the Lakers should win, but I’ll pivot to Collin Sexton 10+ points as the second leg of my NBA SGP+.

Sexton is over this mark in nine straight games and 12 of 13 games overall this season.

He’s averaged 16.4 points per game in November. In three meetings with the Lakers last season, he scored 14, 27, and 18 points, averaging nearly 20 points per game.

An SGP+ with Sexton 10+ points, Lakers moneyline, and the Dallas Mavericks to beat the New Orleans Pelicans gets me -120 odds at FanDuel this morning.

I’ll lock in that NBA SGP+ as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night.

Have a great day, everyone!