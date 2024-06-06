The long wait is finally over.

Tonight, the 2024 CFL season gets underway in Winnipeg.

Tonight, the 2024 NBA Finals get underway in Boston.

Tonight, I’ll fire up the dual screens for the first time this week to watch both events live on TSN and the TSN+ app.

In case you missed it, you can watch the CFL Betting Preview Show powered by FanDuel in its entirety right now on TSN.ca and on the TSN YouTube channel.

I’ve included a link to the full show below.

As the focus shifts to the actual games, it’s worth highlighting that FanDuel already has lines up for Week 1 and Week 2 of the CFL season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are up to -7.5 for tonight’s season opener against the Montreal Alouettes.

While that seems like a lot of points to be laying against the defending Grey Cup champions, Week 1 of the CFL season could be a tricky one with the Alouettes forced to travel across the country for Winnipeg’s home opener.

The good news is that our team has you covered.

Aaron Korolnek is back with another year of Prop Shop.

Drew Morrison gives us his CFL best bets in 3rd and 1.

Plus, the CFL on TSN will have a full pre-game show tonight, which will feature their Anytime TD picks.

In the meantime, the FanDuel app is open and it’s time to lock in a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 6th, 2024.

Mavericks A Popular Bet To Win The NBA Title At FanDuel

While the CFL season gets underway with a party in Winnipeg tonight, the TD Garden in Boston will be rocking as the Celtics’ pursuit of a record 18th NBA championship continues in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history.

Boston is a heavy favourite to break that tie and capture its first NBA championship since 2008 at -225 to win the title at FanDuel.

The Celtics are a 6.5-point favourite for Game 1 tonight.

You can find Boston to win Game 1 and the series at -145.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are chasing the second title in franchise history, with the first coming back in 2011.

Dallas is +200 to win Game 1 and +188 to win the title.

If the Mavericks win the championship, it would be the third-biggest NBA Finals upset in the last 40 seasons.

It would also be the largest NBA Finals upset since the Toronto Raptors won the title as a +230 series underdog against the Golden State Warriors back in 2019.

Dallas opened +2400 to win the title at FanDuel.

The Mavericks could be found as long as +4200 to win the NBA championship back in February.

Despite being an underdog to Win Game 1 and the series, the FanDuel traders have told us that Dallas is a popular pick to win both.

Per the FanDuel traders, 86 per cent of the bets are on the Mavericks to win Game 1 at FanDuel.

90 per cent of the bets are on Dallas to win the title.

Only 14 per cent of the bets are on the Celtics to win Game 1 and just 10 per cent of the bets are on Boston to win the series.

It’s interesting to note that Luka Doncic to win NBA Finals MVP is currently +210 at FanDuel.

Anybody who believes the Mavericks can win the title at +188 would likely be intrigued by a wager on Doncic to win the NBA Finals MVP at +210.

Regardless, Dallas is a popular pick to win the NBA championship at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, I’ll build a Same Game Parlay with some alt props that have hit at a high rate throughout the postseason.

First up, I’ll lock in Luka Doncic 6+ rebounds.

Doncic is 17-for-17 recording six or more rebounds this postseason.

He finished with at least 10 rebounds in eight of his previous 10 games.

The Mavericks need him to be their MVP to win this series, and I expect him to flirt with a triple-double again tonight in Game 1 in Boston.

Next up, I’ll add P.J. Washington 4+ rebounds.

Washington is 17-for-17 recording four or more rebounds this postseason.

He finished with five or more in all five games of the Western Conference Final.

Washington should see big minutes again tonight and record at least four rebounds in Game 1.

Finally, I’ll add Washington 10+ points as the final leg of the Same Game Parlay.

Washington is 15-for-17 registering at least 10 points so far this postseason.

He went 5-for-5 hitting 10+ points in the Western Conference Final.

The Celtics will be busy chasing Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which should lead to more opportunities for Washington.

A Same Game Parlay with Washington 10+ points, Washington 4+ rebounds and Doncic 6+ rebounds can be found at nearly even-money (-102) at FanDuel.

I’ll lock in that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Enjoy both Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the CFL season opener on TSN tonight, everyone.

I’ll be watching!