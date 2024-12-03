Morning Coffee: NFL MVP frontrunners set to shine again in Week 14

The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns threw for 497 yards and six touchdowns on Monday Night Football.

Somehow, they still lost the football game.

Of course, two of those touchdown passes were pick-six’s returned by the Denver Broncos in a 41-32 victory.

The second pick-six came with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter – when Ja’Quan McMillian returned an interception 44 yards for the score to extend Denver’s lead to nine.

At one point in the fourth quarter, it looked as if the Broncos were in jeopardy of losing the game outright.

By the time it was over, Denver had won and covered as a 6.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

That’s a tough beat for anybody who bet the Browns.

With the victory, the Broncos improved to 8-5 and went from -160 to -250 to make the playoffs at FanDuel.

Their adjusted regular season win total at FanDuel is up from 5.5 pre-season to 9.5 this morning and it’s juiced to the over at -188.

The one number that didn’t move was Bo Nix’s odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, as he remains the second choice to win that award at +240 after a relatively sub-par performance in the win.

Regardless of the numbers, Nix did what he needed to do to help Denver pick up a crucial win on Monday night.

I don’t know anybody that expected the Broncos to be in a playoff spot in the loaded AFC race this late in the year.

With a very manageable schedule over the final five weeks of the regular season, I’m very interested to see where Denver finishes in the AFC standings.

On the topic of interesting schedules, the top two choices to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel are set to benefit from some favourable match-ups this week.

As we turn the page to Week 14, I’m very interested to find out what we get from FanDuel in terms of player props for both Josh Allen and Saquon Barkley.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday December 3rd, 2024.

NFL MVP Frontrunners Set To Shine Again In Week 14

Some expected the Buffalo Bills offence to take a step back this season following the losses of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at wide receiver.

Instead, the Bills lead the AFC with an average of 29.6 points per game this season thanks in large part to the dynamic play of their franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

Despite a rotating cast of wide receivers due in large part to player performance and injuries, Buffalo has scored 30 or more points in six straight games since Week 7.

Allen is the obvious MVP favourite at -280 at FanDuel.

In Week 14, he’ll get the opportunity to pad his stats against a Los Angeles Rams defence that just gave up 37 points in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

The Bills are a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Since 2020, Allen is 10-2 in the month of December.

After delivering a statement win in the winter conditions in Buffalo on Sunday night, Allen has the potential to put up some big numbers this weekend in Los Angeles.

He could also get his stud rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman back on the field as well.

Meanwhile, the second choice to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel should also benefit from an excellent match-up in Week 14.

Barkley leads the NFL with 1,499 rushing yards and he’s scored 13 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Now he faces a Carolina Panthers defence that has allowed the highest average fantasy football points per game to opposing running backs in the NFL this season.

Carolina has allowed a league-worst 137.7 running back rushing yards per game this season.

Barkley should be in line for another monster performance.

The Eagles are a 12.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

In a game in which they are a massive favourite, it will be interesting to see if Philly continues to ride Barkley at such a high rate, or whether they cede carries to Kenneth Gainwell and lean a little more on the passing game.

Regardless of what they choose to do, the Eagles offence is primed for another high-scoring output on Sunday.

It’s easy to understand why the spread is 12.5.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday Night

A loaded NBA Cup slate gives us plenty of options to consider tonight, including a triple feature on TSN.

For my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ve circled one of the most highly anticipated games of the slate with a pair of teams that are tied for the best record in the East Group B.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are both 3-0 in NBA Cup games this season.

The Bucks are currently a 3.5-point favourite for tonight’s game in Detroit, so we should see a competitive game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 34.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the month of November.

The last time Giannis played Detroit, he scored 59 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists.

He’s scored at least 30 points with at least six assists in four straight games.

Giannis is dealing with an illness and a sore knee, but he’s expected to be good tonight.

The Bucks need a win over the Pistons to move ahead of them in NBA Cup group standings, so I’m expecting a big night from Giannis in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors host the Indiana Pacers tonight on TSN.

The Pacers are currently a three-point favourite.

R.J. Barrett became just the third player in franchise history to record at least 35 points, five assists and shoot 75 per cent or better from the field in Sunday’s win over Miami.

Barrett is the first player to score 30+ points in three straight home games since Fred VanVleet did it in 2021-22.

He’s +210 to score 30+ points again tonight.

A Same Game Parlay with Giannis to score 25+ points, record 4+ assists, and Barrett to register 20+ points tonight gets me +100 odds at FanDuel.

I’ll lock that SGP as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night.

Hopefully, we can hit another NBA winner!

Have a great day, everyone!