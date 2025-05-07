Morning Coffee: Oilers odds surge as historic comeback streak continues

Siri, play Welcome To The Jungle by Guns N’ Roses.

It’s the perfect theme for Oilers playoff hockey.

If you missed Tuesday’s Morning Coffee, I wrote about how a Game 1 win by the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Florida Panthers inspired a certain vibe that made me think of the song “Jesse’s Girl” by Rick Springfield.

You know, I wished that I had Maple Leafs moneyline.

It’s the first time in a long time that I had that thought.

24 hours later, the Edmonton Oilers pulled off another dramatic comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their second round series.

I got a text message asking, “what’s the vibe tonight?”

My response: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE.

Oilers playoff hockey is the ultimate betting experience.

The vibe is pure anarchy.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are a generational tandem that seem unstoppable when they’re together.

Axl Rose and Slash in their prime.

Last night, McDavid and Draisaitl dazzled again as they sparked yet another comeback victory for Edmonton.

The Oilers became the first team in NHL history with five straight comeback wins in a single postseason.

Led by 97 and 29, Edmonton can never be counted out.

Can anybody from the Western Conference stop them?

The Oilers are speeding towards a rematch with the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

While nobody is willing to write off the Winnipeg Jets before take-off, FanDuel’s updated NHL futures reflect the growing sentiment that Edmonton and Dallas are on a collision course once again.

This is Morning Coffee for Wednesday May 7th, 2025.

Oilers Odds Surge As Historic Comeback Streak Continues

Trailing the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 in the third period of Game 4 in the first round, the Oilers could be found as high as +1800 to win outright at FanDuel.

At the time, it looked like Edmonton would be pushed to the brink of elimination facing a 3-1 series deficit.

Then something clicked in the third period.

Evan Bouchard scored twice to send the game to OT.

Leon Draisaitl completed the comeback with the winner.

Nobody knew it at the time, but that victory was the second of five in a row for the Oilers.

Edmonton has trailed in all five of those victories.

Last night’s win in Vegas was the third time that the Oilers completed a third-period comeback win – tied for the most in a single postseason in franchise history.

With three third-period goals last night, Edmonton has now outscored its opponents 17-6 in the final frame.

That’s by far the most goals and the best goal differential by any team in any period in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Once again, McDavid and Draisaitl led the way with two points each.

Draisaitl, Corey Perry, Zach Hyman, and Connor Brown were the goal scorers for the Oilers last night.

In case you missed it, Brown anytime goal seems like it might be pretty good value if it stays in the +750 range.

Turning the page this morning, Edmonton’s odds to advance have shifted from -110 to -225 at FanDuel.

The Oilers to win the Stanley Cup has been cut from +550 to +400 this week as the second choice to win it all at FanDuel behind only the Carolina Hurricanes (+350).

Taking a closer look at FanDuel’s NHL futures, it’s notable that Edmonton and Dallas have nearly identical odds to win the Stanley Cup at +400 and +410, respectively.

The Oilers are +170 to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stars are +180.

It’s also notable that Dallas to win its series versus Winnipeg has shifted from -166 to -182 this week.

The Stars to win Game 1 has climbed from -114 to -125.

In case you missed it, I jumped on Dallas to win Game 1 at -114, to win the series at -166, and to win the series in six games or fewer at +126.

To all the Jets fans that read this, I’m not overlooking Winnipeg’s potential to win the series.

I predicted before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that the winner of the series between the Stars and Colorado Avalanche would win the Western Conference.

The Oilers have forced me to think twice about that prediction.

With Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey both dealing with injuries, I’m willing to give Dallas the edge tonight and to win that series.

I’m also glad that I jumped on Edmonton at -110.

The Oilers and Stars are on a collision course to meet in the Western Conference Finals again this year.

First up, we get two potentially epic playoff series’ with Dallas versus Winnipeg and Edmonton versus Vegas.

Hopefully, last night’s game is a sign of things to come.

FanDuel Best Bets For Wednesday Night

In addition to Stars ML -114, I already locked in Panthers ML -122 in Tuesday morning’s column on principal.

As somebody who played Florida to advance as well as Florida -1.5, I obviously don’t think Toronto will sweep the series 4-0.

That’s especially true if Anthony Stolarz isn’t available again.

The number for tonight’s game has climbed from -122 to -142 over the past 36 hours.

At the very least, I’m glad I was ahead of the curve.

I’m on Florida and Dallas to win outright as a FanDuel Best Bet.

Make sure you give me a follow at @Domenic_Padula on X for my full card for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Have a great day, everyone!