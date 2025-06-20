Morning Coffee: Pacers one win away from becoming most unlikely champion in NBA History

The Indiana Pacers were never supposed to be here.

14 teams had shorter odds to win the NBA championship at FanDuel when the regular season started in October.

Nine teams had shorter title odds than the Pacers at +6500 to win it all at the start of the NBA Playoffs.

For perspective, Indiana is just the sixth team to reach the NBA Finals after being priced at +2000 or longer to win the championship at the start of the postseason.

None of the previous five went on to win the title.

Indiana has defied the odds every single step of the way throughout these NBA Playoffs.

Now they’re one win away from becoming the most unlikely champion in NBA history.

Pacers One Win Away From Becoming Most Unlikely Champion In NBA History

The Pacers dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder at both ends of the floor in a 108-91 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Indiana was +1200 to win the NBA title last night.

The Pacers are +265 to finish the job and win Game 7.

Six different players registered double-digit point totals.

Obi Toppin led the way with 20 points off the bench.

Andrew Nembhard led Indiana’s starters with 17 points on 5-of-7 from the field.

Pascal Siakam finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers held the Thunder to 91 points – their fewest in any game all season.

Indiana’s 16 steals were the most in any NBA Finals game since 2008 and the third-most in an NBA Finals game dating back to at least 1974.

The Pacers closed +190 to win Game 6 at FanDuel.

It was their fifth largest upset of the NBA Playoffs.

It was Indiana’s 10th win as an underdog this postseason.

The Pacers have already matched the 2023 Miami Heat with the most underdog wins in a single postseason over the last 35 years.

They’ll get the opportunity to take sole possession of that record with the NBA championship on the line in Game 7.

Indiana opened +300 to win Game 7 at FanDuel.

That number is already down to +265 this morning.

The Thunder are an 8.5-point favourite.

While the Pacers have defied the odds all postseason, their toughest test is still in front of them.

Oklahoma City is 18-2 following a loss this season, including a perfect 6-0 in these NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder are also 10-2 at home this postseason.

In fact, their plus-247 points differential at home is the best mark in a single postseason in NBA history.

Meanwhile, this will be the first NBA Finals Game 7 in nine years and the 20th in NBA history.

Home teams have gone a combined 15-4 straight up.

Indiana has already won three games as an underdog in the NBA Finals, matching an NBA record that is shared by the 2019 Toronto Raptors title team.

The fact that the Pacers have somebody on their roster that played for the Raptors in 2019 should help instill a sense of confidence in them heading into the finale.

Indiana has already proved they can compete with Oklahoma City on the biggest stage.

Do the Pacers have what it takes to complete the comeback, win Game 7, and make history as the most unlikely NBA champion of all-time?

If they can finish the job, it will go down as one of the most surprising title runs in the history of professional sports.

The stage is set for an epic NBA Finals Game 7 on Sunday.

