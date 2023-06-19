The Phoenix Suns have gone all-in to win the NBA championship in 2024.

They still aren’t a top-three choice to win the title at FanDuel. Exactly one week ago, the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to clinch the first title in franchise history.

This morning, the basketball world is talking about how the only team that won multiple games against the Nuggets in the postseason is loading up to make a title run of their own. The Suns are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and “several second-round picks.”

Following the trade, Phoenix is projected to have upwards of $160 million committed to four players next season in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Beal.

Can the Suns win a championship with so much capital invested in four players? Right now, there’s only one thing we know for sure.

Wherever Durant goes, a super team will follow.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, June 19, 2023.

Suns the fourth choice to win NBA title at FanDuel

The Suns are currently the fourth choice to win the NBA title at FanDuel at +650 odds this morning.

Phoenix now has three of the best scorers in the association in Durant, Booker, and Beal.

Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker now in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/wK9r5GCnOy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

The Suns believe that they can surround their core four players with enough support to make a championship run.

Right now, only the Nuggets have shorter odds to win it all in the Western Conference.

The Suns currently have the 4th best odds to win the title next year 👀



Do you think they pull it off? pic.twitter.com/EKBSUP0P9T — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 18, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that Beal reportedly picked Phoenix over other contenders that were in the trade mix, including the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks.

While this trade is the type of blockbuster that will have people talking about NBA championship futures, I’ll pass on the Suns at +650 to win the title this morning.

The Phoenix #Suns now have 4 players under contract at a combined $723M - fully guaranteed.



Devin Booker: 5 yrs, $260M

Bradley Beal: 4 yrs, $207.6M

Kevin Durant: 3 yrs, $153.4M

Deandre Ayton: 3 yrs, $101.9Mhttps://t.co/wXIj6SZUTs — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 19, 2023

Durant, Booker and Beal have all missed significant time due to injuries in recent years, and there wouldn’t be enough left over to contend if any one of those three players went down again.

Meanwhile, it will be very interesting to see where Paul ends up after he was included in the deal.

The Wizards screwed themselves giving Bradley Beal that no trade clause with the supermax. They should have dealt him instead of extending him. Predictably embarrassing it ended this way. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 18, 2023

The Wizards are reportedly fielding offers from other teams, which means that Paul could end up on another contender very soon.

Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open

There were plenty of big-name players in contention for the win at the U.S. Open on Sunday. In the end, it was the one guy who nobody I know bet on who won the event.

Manifesting majors ❤️@Wyndham_Clark's brother, Brendan, told him he was going to win @USOpenGolf at a dinner on Tuesday.



He was overcome with emotion when it happened. pic.twitter.com/EoKDw9o7cQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2023

Wyndham Clark outlasted Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler to win his first career major on Sunday.

Clark became the fourth player in the last 100 years to win the U.S. Open after previously never making the cut. In fact, his best major finish entering the U.S. Open was a T-75th at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Clark could be found as high as 125-to-1 to win the tournament.

A chat with the champ. Wyndham Clark talked about his gutsy US Open win and how he stayed calm as he won the biggest tournament of his career. Watch our interview on SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/HAK6bVk4or — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) June 19, 2023

Next up, we’ll turn our attention to the Open Championship, which is less than a month away. McIlroy is the favourite to win the Open Championship at FanDuel at +800 odds.

Scheffler and Jon Rahm round out the top three choices to win the Open Championship at +850 and +900 odds, respectively.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s MLB slate

It’s been a good run since we started featuring the link to the Morning Coffee column on the FanDuel app.

It’s another winning week for anyone who tailed the @FanDuelCanada best bets in my Morning Coffee column! ✅



Rays/Padres NRFI 💰



Back in the same place, at the same time on Monday morning! ☕️https://t.co/kDcRuEAGrI #GamblingTwitter #MLBBets https://t.co/nPNBGSn42t — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 17, 2023

Over the past six weeks, I’ve gone 29-9 with the FanDuel Best Bets featured in this column – a 76 per cent success rate.

This morning, I’m looking to pick up where I left off last week with a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s MLB slate.

I’ll lock in the Cincinnati Reds money line at -158 against the Colorado Rockies as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Cincinnati, we have no problem. pic.twitter.com/XJPc4L4PEg — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

The Reds just swept the Houston Astros over the weekend and have won eight straight games overall.

Cincinnati is just a half-game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the Central Division.

Tonight, they face a Colorado team that has dropped five in a row and is 13-26 on the road this season.

The Rockies, coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, will turn to Austin Gomber tonight. Gomber is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA this season.

The boys are coming home.



See you soon, Reds Country. pic.twitter.com/5TooTJKSE5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

He will be in a tough against a Cincinnati offence that just scored 19 runs in its last two wins over Houston.

Give me the Reds ML at -158 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday night’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!