Morning Coffee: Revisiting the Marner next team odds at FanDuel

Time flies when we’re having fun.

Exactly one week ago, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad popped champagne as the Florida Panthers celebrated the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Exactly one week from now, the TSN Hockey Panel will be discussing where both players will continue their NHL careers as part of our Free Agent Frenzy coverage.

Of course, there is one important stop along the way.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is this weekend, with the opening round set for Friday night in Los Angeles.

In case you missed it, Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings were revealed on Monday morning.

We’re not expected to see a surprise at the top of the board, but there’s been plenty of movement in FanDuel’s markets for the third, fourth, and fifth overall picks.

Meanwhile, there’s also been plenty of movement in FanDuel’s novelty markets ahead of Free Agent Frenzy.

Sam Bennett is expected to resume his NHL career in Florida, while the Panthers were among the top choices in the Brad Marchand next team market.

While the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are in the spotlight thanks to a handful of notable pending UFAs, the most significant movement in FanDuel’s NHL next team novelty markets over the past 24 hours did not involve the Panthers.

It did involve the only team that managed to go the distance with Florida in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday June 24th, 2025.

Revisiting The Mitch Marner Next Team Odds At FanDuel

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened +430 as the third choice in the Mitch Marner next team market at FanDuel.

Toronto is +2600 as the ninth choice this morning.

In terms of implied probability, that’s a dip from an 18.9 per cent chance to a 3.7 per cent chance that Marner re-signs with the Maple Leafs this summer.

Based on the recent sentiment surrounding the player and the team, nobody will be surprised if Marner signs elsewhere in free agency.

Where is the best home for Marner?

Our TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado weighed in on Monday.

FanDuel bettors must have been listening to our TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado, as we saw some significant movement at the top of the Marner next team odds market after he presented his top three options.

The Vegas Golden Knights remain the favourite in the Marner next team market.

Vegas opened as fourth choice at +650 at FanDuel.

That number was down to +185 on Monday morning, then cut even further to +170 as the current favourite.

The Carolina Hurricanes are still among the top three choices at +500 – the same number they opened when the market was first published at FanDuel back in May.

As for the biggest riser, the Anaheim Ducks made the biggest move over the past 24 hours from +850 to +430 as the second choice behind the Golden Knights.

It’s also worth highlighting that the Ducks made the biggest move in FanDuel’s Stanley Cup winner market, albeit as a long shot from 390-to-1 to 100-to-1.

Frankie made a strong case for Anaheim as a team that is potentially on the cusp of turning the corner, noting that Marner could be a key piece that helps them make that jump.

If he wants to go to a contender, the Hurricanes and Golden Knights make a lot of sense as Frankie’s top two potential landing spots for Marner.

At the same time, the Ducks have the salary cap space, a new head coach in Joel Quenneville, and could be closer to contending than most realize with the addition of one or two key pieces to complement their young core.

With one week go to until the start of NHL free agency, hockey fans can’t wait to find out where Marner and the other names at the top of TSN’s Free Agent Rankings list end up going this summer.

The Golden Knights remain the betting favourite.

However, it’s the Ducks that made the biggest jump in FanDuel’s Marner next team market.