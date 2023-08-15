Morning Coffee: Spain advances to Women’s World Cup final

For the first time in its history, Spain is headed to the final at the Women’s World Cup.

Spain booked its ticket with a 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals.

If you bet the under in that match, it was a bad beat for the ages.

Spain and Sweden were scoreless in the 80th minute.

Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono opened the scoring in the 81st minute.

Rebecka Blomqvist answered for Sweden in the 88th.

Olga Carmona scored the winning goal in the 89th as Spain prevailed with the 2-1 win.

After zero goals in the first 80 minutes, the two teams combined for three goals the rest of the way to cash the over 2.5 goals at FanDuel.

More importantly, Spain is headed to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time in its history.

We are less than 24 hours away from finding out who they will play on the game’s biggest stage.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 15th, 2023.

Spain Advances To Women’s World Cup Final

Spain was the second choice to win the Women’s World Cup at +550 odds at FanDuel when the tournament kicked off.

Only the United States had shorter odds to win it all.

SPAIN HAVE ADVANCED TO THEIR FIRST EVER #FIFAWWC FINAL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vxv5rsjefE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2023

Despite the adversity that they faced both on and off the field, including a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stage, Spain has rallied to do something it had never done before on the game’s biggest stage.

Spain is down to -135 to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel this morning.

OLGA CARMONAAAAAAA ANSWERS FOR SPAIN ONE MINUTE LATER 😮#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/E3qeFDwL9x — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2023

England was the third choice to win it all at +550 when the tournament kicked off and emerged as the favourite to win the Women’s World Cup prior to the conclusion of the group stage.

The Lionesses are -154 to advance to the final and +155 to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Australia was the fifth choice to win the Women’s World Cup at +900 at FanDuel when the tournament kicked off.

The co-hosts are +126 to advance to the final and +430 to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Did you know the @Lionesses have won each of their last three #FIFAWWC Quarter-Finals! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 14, 2023

The stage is set for a thrilling finish to the event.

I’ll be back tonight with another FanDuel Best Bet in A Numbers Game after we cashed our latest Same Game Parlay this morning with Spain to advance and the over 0.5 goals in the match.

Hopefully we can cash another FanDuel Best Bet winner.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Tuesday’s MLB Slate

Speaking of cashing, we opened the week with another FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column on Monday morning with a bet on the Texas Rangers to beat the Los Angeles Angels.

In the column, I wrote about taking Texas on the run line if you didn’t feel comfortable laying the juice.

You couldn’t lose either way.

The Rangers cruised to a 12-0 win over LA to extend their lead over the Houston Astros in the AL West to 3.5 games.

Don’t look now, but Texas is now just three games back of the Baltimore Orioles for the best record in the American League.

The Rangers are -150 to win the AL West and +310 to win the American League at FanDuel this morning.

Texas is +800 to win the World Series.

Turning the page this morning, we are looking to lock in another FanDuel Best Bet winner for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

I’m going to lay the chalk again and take the Chicago Cubs on the money line against the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox were just swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers and they are 6-15 straight up dating back to July 21st.

On the flip side, the Cubs are 16-6 straight up over that same span, with a glorious opportunity to push for first place in the NL Central with a home stretch that includes five games against the White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

The Cubbies are 3.5 games back of Milwaukee for top spot in their division after the Brewers capitalized with a three-game sweep of the Sox.

Now it’s on the Cubs to follow suit.

Kyle Hendricks hasn’t won a start since July 25th, when he went 6.1 innings in a 7-3 win over the White Sox.

The White Sox are 1-6 straight up and on the run line in Touki Toussaint’s past seven starts.

I’ll bank on those struggles continuing and lay the juice with the Cubs as a -168 ML favourite as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate.