Morning Coffee: Steelers, Patriots On Pace For Historically Low Total

The NBA In-Season Tournament is a success.

All it seemed to be missing was the type of controversial finish that forced basketball fans into a frenzy on social media.

That’s exactly what we got last night.

In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 106-103 to advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-finals.

With the Lakers leading by two points with 15.1 seconds left on the clock, Austin Reaves took an inbound pass, lost the ball after taking a bump from Devin Booker, and it looked like the Suns would recover with a chance to tie or take the lead.

Instead, the officials granted LeBron James a timeout, even though the ball was clearly no longer in Reaves’ possession.

Anthony Davis hit one of two free throws, Durant missed a three-ball to tie it, and Los Angeles advanced to the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-finals.

Booker was furious about the call after the game.

His post-game comments went viral.

It was all that basketball fans seemed to want to talk about on social media late into the night.

Whatever you think about the call, it’s clear that fans have been enticed by the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

As we head to the final four, it’s clear that the event has been a resounding success.

Sign me up to watch what should be a thrilling finish.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 6th, 2023.

Lakers, Bucks Advance In NBA In-Season Tournament

While the finish stole the spotlight, nobody is overlooking what LeBron James did for the Lakers in the win.

LeBron went for 31 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals in the victory.

"I'm trying to give him one loss."



LeBron James on his battle with Father Time 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/K6Lp0Mh5ug — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

He’s the oldest player in NBA history to ever record at least 30 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.

Everybody was talking about what Booker’s comments following the loss.

"The whole world seen it." 👀



-Devin Booker on Lakers timeout call pic.twitter.com/5LUnMOMdlJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2023

Looking at the box score from last night, I’m blown away by LeBron’s production.

Clearly, he’s serious about chasing an NBA In-Season Tournament title.

Gooooooood night 💜 pic.twitter.com/mcGaVBctS5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 6, 2023

Meanwhile in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 146-122 to advance to the semi-final.

The Bucks have not lost an NBA In-Season Tournament game yet.

Highlights from last night's quarterfinal WIN over the Knicks.



⚡️: @we_energies pic.twitter.com/erT0nLPi4C — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2023

Their semi-final opponent – the Indiana Pacers – have not lost an NBA In-Season Tournament game either.

Milwaukee is now the favourite to win the NBA In-Season Tournament at +165 odds.

All smiles from the Greek Freak after the Bucks punched their tickets to Vegas for the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals 🏆✈️ pic.twitter.com/lprwvykePd — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2023

Indiana has the longest odds to win the tournament at +440.

The Lakers are +230 to win the title, while the New Orleans Pelicans are down to +380 to win it.

The stage is set for what should be a thrilling finish to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Patriots, Steelers Trending Towards Historically Low Total

FanDuel isn’t expecting much scoring for this week’s Thursday Night Football meeting between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

FanDuel initially posted the total at 35 on November 28th.

One week later, the total for that game is down to 30.5.

Amazon had no idea which #Patriots player to feature on the promo for next week... so they just put Bill Belichick.



Have never seen something like this before😂 pic.twitter.com/dHLvcCGPJ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2023

If that current number holds, it would be the lowest NFL total since the 2005 Divisional Playoffs.

For perspective, the last time that there was an NFL total in the 20’s was all the way back in 1993, when three games closed between 28-29.5 in Week 17.

All three of those games went over the total.

QB Mitch Trubisky spoke to the media about the offense, Week 14 against the Patriots and more. @edgarsnyder pic.twitter.com/u79YGeqYSU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2023

The Steelers are 10-2 to the under this season – the highest under percentage in the NFL this season.

The Patriots are 9-3 to the under – tied for the second-highest under percentage in the NFL.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to go out there and play as a team, play complementary football and start playing well as an offense.”@baileyzappe04 prepares for the upcoming week: https://t.co/mvpp15ZbzK pic.twitter.com/DpMLPL9967 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 5, 2023

Each of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams have stayed under the total.

It might not be pretty to watch, but Pittsburgh and New England have the potential to combine for the lowest scoring game of the NFL season in Week 14.