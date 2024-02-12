Morning Coffee: The Chiefs are a dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty.

Despite everything that went wrong that led to them trailing by double-digits in the first half, the Chiefs ultimately rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City became just the ninth team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and the first to do it since the New England Patriots back in 2003-04.

Patrick Mahomes secured his third Super Bowl ring, along with his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Meanwhile, after all the talk about whether Travis Kelce would propose to his girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game, it was Kelce who ended up with the ring last night in Las Vegas.

You know, I’ve never been one for traditional proposals.

Still, all of us that jumped on the “No” option in FanDuel’s novelty market for whether Travis to propose to Taylor at Super Bowl 58 always felt like it was the closest wager we could get to a “lock” for Super Bowl 58.

Speaking of locks, betting on Mahomes in the playoffs over the past two years has been automatic.

Kansas City is now 7-0 straight up over the past two postseasons.

As somebody who jumped on the opportunity to bet on Mahomes at plus-money at FanDuel, there was never really any point during last night’s game that I felt like Chiefs moneyline was in doubt.

Despite all the Kansas City mistakes, the Niners couldn’t seem to capitalize and put the game out of reach.

Ultimately, San Francisco gave the Chiefs far too many chances, and it opened the window just wide enough for Mahomes to secure another Super Bowl ring.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday February 12th, 2024.

The Chiefs Are A Dynasty

The Chiefs opened at +600 to win Super Bowl 58 at FanDuel back in February of 2023.

They could be found as high as 10-to-1 to win it all in January.

Everybody who bet against them in the playoffs lost.

Chiefs Kingdom, we just won back-to-back Super Bowls.



Celebrate accordingly. GOOD NIGHT 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NxrsjEz0WL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

After taking care of business as a 4.5-point favourite at home against the Miami Dolphins in the Divisional Round, Kansas City went on the road for back-to-back wins over the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens as the betting underdog.

Despite upset wins over Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs wound up as an underdog once again versus Brock Purdy and the 49ers on the biggest stage.

As somebody who bet on the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, I learned an important lesson.

With Mahomes at quarterback and a championship-calibre defence, the Chiefs are always going to have an edge thanks in large part to their identity and the confidence that gives them.

Like the Tom Brady-led Patriots teams that won the Super Bowl, there is always the sense that the quarterback will figure out how to do just enough to win the big game, regardless of how bleak things looks at times.

Soaking it all in. pic.twitter.com/weOm6l5tQm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

In the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens rushed to abandon their strength – the run game – as soon as they fell behind early, and ultimately it cost them in a game that was decided by a field goal.

In the Super Bowl, the 49ers stuck their strengths for the most part, but failed to execute in critical situations, and those mistakes opened the door just enough for a Chiefs comeback win in overtime.

Kansas City isn’t invulnerable.

However, if their opponent does not capitalize on its opportunities to seal a game, there’s a good chance that the Chiefs will find a way to win.

How narrow was the margin in Super Bowl 58?

Only players with 3 Super Bowls and 2 MVPs



Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady

Joe Montana



🐐 company pic.twitter.com/O4O0eAB2Lw — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2024

Should we talk about the missed PAT by Jake Moody?

What about a missed 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter that could have potentially led to a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of regulation?

The 49ers wanted the ball first in overtime, but they were willing to settle for a field goal and concede the opportunity for their opponent to win the game with a touchdown.

The Chiefs were going to kick in overtime if they won the coin toss 👀 pic.twitter.com/qiv95vX1bg — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024

The opportunities were there for San Francisco to win Super Bowl 58.

They failed to capitalize.

So now we are talking about a Chiefs dynasty.

Mahomes is just the fifth quarterback ever to win at least three Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.

He’s also the third QB to win three Super Bowls within his first seven seasons in the NFL, joining Brady and Aikman.

Mahomes is still just 28-years-old, yet only Brady and Montana have more playoff wins all-time.

What Patrick Mahomes has done since becoming an NFL starter 6 years ago:



- 3 Super Bowls

- 3 Super Bowl MVPs

- 2x NFL MVP

- 3x All-Pro

- 6 Pro Bowls

- 2× passing TDs leader

- NFL-record 5,614 total yards in a season.



You are witnessing greatness. pic.twitter.com/3SMt3wYLOT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

In some ways, last night’s Super Bowl win really did feel inevitable.

The Chiefs are a modern-day dynasty.