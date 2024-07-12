Morning Coffee: The countdown to Championship Sunday on TSN continues

Vernon Adams Jr. is an obvious favourite to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player at FanDuel.

With injuries sidelining some of the league’s other top quarterbacks, Adams’ own teammate could turn out to be his top competition to win that award.

Last night, the Toronto Argonauts handed the Montreal Alouettes their first loss of the season as a +220 moneyline underdog in the CFL Week 6 opener.

The biggest concern for the Alouettes is the apparent hamstring injury that sidelined QB Cody Fajardo at the end of the first quarter.

The veteran QB Fajardo entered last night’s game as the second choice to win the CFL’s MOP award at FanDuel.

Fajardo exited with an injury, Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris is already on the six-game injured list, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros already missed one game due to injury following a slow start.

Collaros, Harris, and Fajardo made up three of the top five choices to win the CFL’s MOP entering Week 1.

Fast-forward to Week 6, Adams and Fajardo were the league’s only two players with shorter than 13-to-1 odds to win the CFL’s MOP.

BC wide receiver Alexander Hollins is the third choice in that market at +1300.

Collaros practiced as the No. 1 QB on the Bombers’ depth chart this week and could be ready to start tonight’s game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Winnipeg is currently a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Despite being the betting favourite in each of its first five games this season, the Bombers are sitting at 1-4, including 0-4 with Collaros as their starting quarterback.

Winnipeg’s struggles are a big reason why backing the CFL underdogs has been profitable to this point.

CFL underdogs are a combined 14-7 against the spread.

Will that trend continue on Friday Night Football?

You can catch the pre-game show tonight at 8 PM ET across the TSN network.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for one of the most highly anticipated championship weekends of the summer.

I already locked in my FanDuel Best Bet for the Euro 2024 Final in Thursday’s column.

This morning, I’ll lock in one more an absolutely stacked menu of live events on the network this weekend.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday July 12th, 2024.

The Countdown To Championship Sunday On TSN Continues

Spain is my pick to lift the trophy at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the Spanish side has been the most impressive team in the tournament.

After backing them to beat both Germany and France, I’m sticking with Spain as the favourite to come out on top in the Euro 2024 Final on Sunday against the pre-tournament favourite in England.

Meanwhile, Argentina opened as the favourite to win Sunday night’s Copa America Final versus Colombia.

That number has continued to climb over the past 24 hours.

Argentina to lift the trophy has moved from -175 to -220 at FanDuel.

Colombia, which was the most popular pick to win Copa America at FanDuel pre-tournament, has gone from +115 to +140 to lift the trophy since Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Canada will play Uruguay in the third-place match at Copa America on Saturday.

Uruguay is a heavy favourite to come out on top at -360.

Canada is +250 to pull off the upset at FanDuel.

As if the finale to the Summer of Soccer on TSN wasn’t enough, the European Championship and Copa America won’t be the only trophies decided on this FanDuel Sunday.

The Wimbledon Men’s Final is set to be decided on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are on a collision course to meet again in the final as heavy favourites to win their respective semi-finals at FanDuel today.

Jasmine Paolini will challenge Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday.

Sprinkle in a pair of CFL games, the NASCAR Cup Series, MLS soccer and the WNBA, and we’ll have a little bit of everything on the summer menu for an absolutely loaded FanDuel Sunday on TSN.

While I’ll be cheering on Spain to lift the trophy as my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final, I’ll lock in a couple more recommended plays this morning.

First up, I’ll take Uruguay to win in regulation versus Canada in the third-place game at -190.

Sure, it’s a lot of juice, but Uruguay has cruised to wins over its previous three CONCACAF opponents, and they should be motivated to end the tournament on a high note after the debacle that took place at the end of their semi-final versus Colombia.

I also have a couple of baseball plays that I like for tonight.

First up, I’ll take the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to stay hot against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

The Phillies just swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at home to improve to 61-32 this season.

Philadelphia is 36-14 at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Meanwhile, the Athletics are a miserable 13-35 away from home and will have to travel from Boston to Philadelphia following a loss at Fenway Park last night.

I’ll take the Phillies -1.5 at -135 as a FanDuel Best Bet.

I’ll also lock in the New York Mets -1.5 against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado’s Tanner Gordon was rocked for five earned runs in a 10-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals in his first start.

Tonight, he’ll face a Mets’ team that has won three in a row to improve to 19-8 in its previous 27 games.

New York has won each of Sean Manaea’s previous three starts.

He’s allowed just one earned run in his previous 18.0 innings of work over that span.

Give me the Mets -1.5 at -115 as the fourth of my four FanDuel Best Bets to lock in for this column.

Have a great weekend, everyone!