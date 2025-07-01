Morning Coffee: Three Canadian NHL teams to watch during Free Agent Frenzy

Happy Canada Day!

It’s July 1st, the sun is out, the coffee is hot, and the annual TSN Free Agent Frenzy is about to get underway.

For most NHL general managers, this year’s free agency period must feel like walking into a Blockbuster Video at 8 PM on a Friday night in the 90’s.

All the best new releases have already been signed out for the weekend, but it’s movie night and you’ve already bought the popcorn, so you better find something.

The Florida Panthers already snagged three of the biggest names off the shelf by locking up Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad with new contracts before the start of free agency.

The Cats to complete a historic three-peat is already down from +750 to +700 as the obvious Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel this morning.

The Vegas Golden Knights rolled the dice with a massive eight-year, $96 million deal for Mitch Marner after they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas to win the Stanley Cup was cut from +1200 to +950 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs already locked up John Tavares and Matthew Knies with new deals.

Toronto also added Matias Maccelli and Nicolas Roy.

The Maple Leafs have certainly been busy, but their odds to win the Stanley Cup have trended in the wrong direction, from +2400 to +2500 over the past 24 hours.

Keep in mind, Toronto opened at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel last summer.

Regardless, like any feel-good 90’s movie, every NHL fan feels a sense of optimism on July 1st, as all 32 teams have an opportunity to upgrade their roster via free agency or a trade in the hours to come.

Is there one move that could have a significant impact in the NHL futures markets at FanDuel?

All eyes will be on a trio of Canadian teams as fans wait to see if they make a significant splash.

Hopefully, hockey fans get treated to some fireworks both during the day and later tonight.

This is Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 1st, 2025.

Three Canadian NHL Teams To Watch During Free Agent Frenzy

The Maple Leafs are one of the most interesting teams to watch entering the free agency period.

Toronto already locked up Tavares and Knies and then added Maccelli and Roy.

Still, Leafs Nation is hoping GM Brad Treliving isn’t done.

Last week, I told a buddy of mine that I wouldn’t be surprised if the Panthers brought back all three of Bennett, Marchand, and Ekblad.

He texted me back asking how I thought Florida GM Bill Zito would manage to sign all three with limited salary cap space.

Ultimately, Zito found a way to bring back all three stars, working his magic the same way he has every year while tinkering with a roster that has won back-to-back Stanley Cups while reaching the Stanley Cup Final in three straight years.

The Panthers have emerged as the NHL’s gold standard.

The Maple Leafs might be one of the few teams in the Eastern Conference that has a shot at preventing Florida from getting back to the Stanley Cup Final for a fourth year in a row.

Toronto was the only team that managed to force the Panthers to the brink of elimination in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs might be worse on paper without Marner, but they have retained the rest of their core while adding Maccelli and Roy, and now Treliving has an opportunity to get creative to upgrade his roster.

Toronto is +1100 to represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final and +2500 to win it all in 2026.

I haven’t placed either bet, but if you believe the team will improve from here, you might consider those numbers decent value, especially since teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils have shorter odds than the Maple Leafs.

The Edmonton Oilers are another Canadian team in an interesting position heading into the free agent period.

The Oilers are the third choice to win the Stanley Cup at +800 at FanDuel.

After falling just short against Florida in back-to-back years, it’s clear that Edmonton will need to shake things up to take care of unfinished business in 2026.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two of the best hockey players on the planet, but they clearly need more help if they are going to win a Stanley Cup.

Considering the Oilers are right up against the salary cap, it will be interesting to see what kind of approach their GM Stan Bowman takes to upgrade his roster.

Count me among the minority that believes Edmonton would benefit tremendously from the type of blockbuster trade that most experts and analysts don’t expect to see.

Unlike in the Eastern Conference, where right now it’s the Panthers and then everybody else, the top of the Western Conference is loaded.

The Oilers, Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, and the Colorado Avalanche make up four of the top six choices to win the Stanley Cup.

Then there’s the Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets, which get overlooked to a degree every offseason.

If they’re going to navigate the Western Conference and reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row, the Oilers will need to find a way to upgrade their roster.

I wouldn’t be surprised by anything they do this summer.

Finally, the Montreal Canadiens stand out as the lone 2025 playoff team available at plus money to make the playoffs in 2026 at FanDuel.

The Canadiens are +156 to make the playoffs.

That seems like decent value for a team that is trending in the right direction with a young core and an emphasis on finding ways to improve this offseason.

Our TSN Hockey insiders have discussed the fact that GM Kent Hughes is trying to make a trade for another top six forward this summer.

Montreal already traded for Noah Dobson and signed him to a massive extension.

Will Hughes land one of the top pending UFAs?

Or will he finally get a trade done for a top six forward?

Considering the pieces already in place, the development of the young core, and the fact that the management team has placed an emphasis on adding to the roster to improve, I’ll roll the dice on the Habs to make the playoffs again in 2026 at +156.

At the very least, that number will come down if the Canadiens add another notable name this summer.

I’ll lock in Montreal to make the playoffs at +156 as a special FanDuel Best Bet ahead of Free Agent Frenzy.

Hopefully, the Habs can add one or two more key pieces in the hours to come.

Enjoy the Free Agent Frenzy.

Happy Canada Day, everyone!