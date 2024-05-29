Morning Coffee: Three FanDuel best bets to consider for Game 4 of he West Final

The Florida Panthers have dominated the New York Rangers in shot attempts and scoring chances on home ice in the Eastern Conference Final.

Last night, their hard work paid off with a victory.

Sam Reinhart’s winner just 1:12 into the extra frame is officially the fastest goal from the start of an overtime period in franchise history.

If you read Tuesday’s column, then you know why I would have preferred if Reinhart’s winner had come sooner.

The overtime winner was the final of 89 shot attempts by the Panthers in their 3-2 win.

The Rangers finished with 44.

Despite the disparity in shot attempts, overtime was needed for the third straight game in the series.

It’s the first conference final series to have three straight overtimes since the 2001 Western Conference Final.

There have been 17 conference final games since 2023.

Nine of them have gone to overtime.

Five of those nine overtimes have involved the Panthers.

In fact, Florida has played in eight conference final games over the past two seasons.

If anybody bet on either the Panthers or their opponent at +1.5 at FanDuel, they would have gone 7-1, with only one of those eight games decided by more than one goal.

With the victory, Florida went from +136 to -140 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel.

The Rangers to win the Eastern Conference Final flipped from -164 to +116.

Game 5 is set to go Thursday night in New York.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for a crucial Game 4 in the NHL’s Western Conference Final tonight in Edmonton.

The Dallas Stars are a heavy favourite to advance with a 2-1 series lead and home-ice advantage for Game 5 and for a potential Game 7.

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason, the Oilers simply can’t afford to lose again tonight and then have to fly back to Dallas trailing 3-1.

With the most important game of their season in front of them, it’s no surprise that Edmonton is a favourite to win Game 4 on home ice at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, May 29th, 2024.

A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For Game 4 Of The West Final

The Oilers could be found as high as -150 to win Game 4 at FanDuel.

While that number has fluctuated, Edmonton is currently a -130 favourite.

The Oilers are +215 to win the Western Conference Final.

Tonight, Connor McDavid and company will get the opportunity to flip the script in front of their fans.

While home-ice is an advantage for most teams, Dallas has played its best hockey on the road this postseason.

The Stars, which finished with the league’s best road record during the regular season, are 6-1 as the visiting team this postseason.

After trailing 2-0 early in Game 3, Dallas could be found as long as +520 to win that game at FanDuel.

The Stars responded by outscoring Edmonton 5-1 the rest of the way in a statement win.

It marked the first time in the Western Conference Final that the total went over 5.5 goals.

The total for Game 4 is juiced to the over 5.5 goals at FanDuel at -122.

While I have a pair of Stars futures pending, I’m not about to dismiss the Oilers down 2-1 in the series.

At the same time, I’m not sure they can win Game 4 without scoring three or more goals.

Roope Hintz registered a pair of assists in his return to the Dallas lineup in Game 3.

Jason Robertson was the hero with the hat-trick.

With Hintz back in the lineup, the Stars have three lines that have the potential to score goals.

The Hintz-Robertson-Tyler Seguin trio delivered in Game 3.

At the same time, the trio of Matt Duchene, Joe Pavelski and Mason Marchment was excellent at 5-on-5, even if they didn’t score.

Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, and Logan Stankoven make up the other trio.

The Oilers have a ton of firepower of their own.

I believe McDavid and company will need three or more goals to win Game 4 tonight.

As for my FanDuel Best Bets, I have three to consider.

First off, I’m going back to Seguin even though he came up just short for me in Game 3 when he finished with two shots on goal after I picked him to register at least three in regulation.

Seguin has registered at least two shots on goal in each of the first three games of the series and 15 of 16 games so far this postseason.

He had two on the same shift in Game 3.

Hopefully, he can get another two in 60 minutes tonight.

Seguin to record 2+ shots on goal is -385 at FanDuel.

I’ll pair that wager with Evander Kane 2+ shots on goal as a Same Game Parlay at -154 odds at FanDuel.

Kane has recorded two or more shots on goal in each of the first three games of the series and six straight overall.

The Oilers will throw everything they have on net tonight.

Skating on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway, I expect Kane to finish with at least two shots on goal in Game 4.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with Seguin 2+ shots on goal and Kane 2+ shots on goal at -154 as the first of my three FanDuel Best Bets.

Next up, I’ll parlay Jason Robertson 2+ shots on goal with Zach Hyman 2+ shots on goal and the alt over 3.5 goals at -133.

Robertson scored a hat trick in Game 3 and finished with four shots on goal.

Reunited with Hintz on the top line, he looked much more like the player that averaged over three shots on goal per game over the first four games of the playoffs.

Hyman has two or more shots on goal in all but one game this postseason.

Each of the first three games of the series have featured four goals or more, including eight in Game 3.

I like Robertson 2+ shots on goal, Hyman 2+ shots on goal, and the alt over 3.5 total goals at -133.

Finally, I like the over on Jake Oettinger’s saves prop.

Oettinger has made at least 28 saves in each of the first three games of the series.

With the Oilers expected to deliver their best effort of the series in a must-win tonight, I expect Oettinger to be busy again tonight.

I’ll take Oettinger over 27.5 saves at -122 as my third and final FanDuel Best Bet for Game 4.

Have a great day, everyone.